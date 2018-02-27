Menu
Everyone needs to shop locally, including Gympie council

by Shelley Strachan
27th Feb 2018 6:15 AM

"THE reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” wrote Mark Twain in 1907.

So too, it would seem, those of Gympie Cinemas imminent closure.

It is no secret that Gympie's modest cinema has sometimes struggled to compete with the bright lights on the Sunshine Coast and the cheap snacks across the road, but as manager Sharon Crane put it this week, this region is in no danger of losing its only cinema.

What a blow it would be.

Imagine not being able to go to the movies on a Saturday night? Even when I was a youngster this region had that option in the form of the local drive-in. To lose that option in 2018 would be devastating.

So the message is simple, Gympie: support your local cinema.

It is impossible to stress too strongly how important it is for us all to support our local businesses. Without them, there would be no local jobs; we would have to travel great distances to do our shopping (and go to the movies); dine out. So much money would exit our region.

A key way to make regional Australia stronger and improve outcomes and prospects for us all is to keep the money here - support local whenever you can. In this same vein, more "weight” needs to be given to local businesses when competing for council and government tenders. We all need to think long term and big picture if we want to ensure the prosperous future this region deserves.

Gympie Times
