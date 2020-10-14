Tributes pour in after Bali bombing survivor dies

Bali bombing victims Mitchell Ryan and Jake Ryan remember teammate Billy Hardy who was killed in the 2002 Bali bombings on the 10th anniversary in 2012. Picture: Luke Marsden.

Bali bombing victims Mitchell Ryan and Jake Ryan remember teammate Billy Hardy who was killed in the 2002 Bali bombings on the 10th anniversary in 2012. Picture: Luke Marsden.

TRIBUTES have poured in for Coast Bali bombing survivor Jake Ryan, who died while travelling in Europe.

Fellow Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi held back tears as he described the devastation he felt after hearing of the passing of his good mate.

Mr Csabi explained the pair had a "bond for life" after surviving the 2002 Bali bombing terrorist attack that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians, on October 12, 2002.

The Gold Coast business owner said he was surrounded by mates on Monday afternoon on the 18th anniversary of the attack when he received a message from Mr Ryan.

"I sent him a message on Monday afternoon when I had the luxury of catching up with about 18 mates for lunch at Broadbeach," Mr Csabi said.

"He always thought of everyone else and the unique thing about Jake is his family unit is so galvanised and caring.

Jake Ryan speaking at the 10th anniversary of the 2002 Bali terrorist bombings in 2012 at Allambe Memorial Gardens. Picture: Brendan Radke.

"I remember Jake just being a typical young Aussie man, he didn't fear anything. He loved his family and he loved his mates.

"He was flamboyant, fit, outgoing, everyone likes him.

"I went to his family's birthdays, I went to Mitch's 21st, family outings and we'd catch up on anniversaries. It's a bond you've got for life after Bali.

"What a lovely family that involved me into their family with all their get-togethers, it's just a loss, another really nice guy gone."

Mr Ryan's last post on social media was about the 18th anniversary of the Bali bombing attack on October 12.

A Facebook post written just days ago by Gold Coast Bali bombing survivor Jake Ryan. Picture: Facebook.

The former coach of the youth squad at Southport Sharks wrote about feeling lucky to have survived the attack.

The Bulletin understands Mr Ryan died in a freak accident in Italy. Details of Mr Ryan's death are still emerging.

In the post on Monday, Mr Ryan paid tribute to the survivors of the Bali bombing.

"Eighteen years … a lifetime ago … yet seems like yesterday," he said.

"I just think how lucky we were to get home. Some weren't.

Bali bombing survivor footballer Jake Ryan reading tributes outside Sari nightclub in 2003.

"Our love, prayers, thoughts and support with you and your families today.

"Forever thankful. Being on this trip I'm on at the moment is a perfect reminder of how lucky I am."

Mr Ryan was well-known in Australian rules circles, playing for Southport and Surfers Paradise as well as interstate in Victoria and Western Australia.

Surfers Paradise Demons officials put out a statement to members about Mr Ryan's death and have invited friends to gather at Benowa Tavern at 3pm for a beer.

He worked at the Gold Coast Bulletin between 2014 and 2017, but more recently, was working remotely from Europe for Move.com.

Tributes flowed on social media for the well-loved former Golder Coaster.

Josh Willatt said: "Sad day today as we lost one of the best! RIP great man Jake Ryan, never met a bloke to live life harder or better than him."

Rebecca Britten said: "Can't believe it. You were living each day to the full and with such a grateful heart. Rest In Peace."

Korey Fulton said: "Absolutely tragic news mate, I'm shattered."

Vanessa Ashley said: "Oh man, that's devastating to hear. Such a legend!"

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Everyone liked him': Tributes pour in after Bali bombing survivor dies