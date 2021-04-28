Everyone appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday April 28:

Boston, Shane Grant

Bryson, Renate

Lorenz, Cody Wade

Mcgourty, Ryan Ian

Scott-Holland, Dale Nicholas

