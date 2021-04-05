Everyday objects given new life in innovative gallery exhibition

Gympie artist Ken Munsie’s exhibition ‘Fragments Within’ takes viewers on a journey of discovery through his intricate works made from discarded items.

Gympie artist Ken Munsie’s exhibition ‘Fragments Within’ takes viewers on a journey of discovery through his intricate works made from discarded items.

Featuring objects that have had a previous life, artist Ken Munsie’s most recent exhibition ‘Fragments Within’ is now showing at the Gympie Regional Art Gallery.

‘Fragments Within’ is an innovative exhibition featuring works that encourage viewers to interact with them in order to completely understand the story.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

These quirky artworks made from discarded materials are themed around “chambers hidden behind closed doors” and when the doors are opened by the viewer, the mysterious and complicated story is revealed.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesperson said the works were created using a combination of wood, paper and metal along with objects like locks, watches, jewellery, stamps, furniture and Mr Munsie’s signature intricately rolled scrolls.

One of Mr Munsie’s works featuring birds is now available to view at the Gympie Regional Art Gallery.

While each piece stands alone, they all come together to form a large installation with its own overarching purpose and story.

WIN NOW: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

“Each story is rich, complex and fuelled by Munsie’s own life experiences and his desire to give a new life to rescued objects,” the council spokesperson said.



With undertones of life, death and rebirth, this exhibition will be on show from Thursday, March 25 until Saturday, May 1.

Entry to the Gympie Regional Gallery at 39 Nash Street is free, with opening hours from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information, or to make bookings for workshops and themed activities, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/gallery or call 5481 0733.