Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Crime

Gympie Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Oct 2020 8:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Jordon Malachi Steringa

Peter Dykstra

Tracey Lee Zelow

Daniel Anthony Colin Wakelin

Patrick Anthony Williams

Chris James Atkinson

Christopher Andrew O'Neill

Jarrod Paul Laurie

Elaine Margaret Russell

Brad Anthony Rainbird

Nancy Kim Kosem

Thomas Patrick John Gallaher

Joshua Brent Holland

Joanne Kathleen Ferguson

James John Scott Edmunds

Shaun Jamie Tolman

Cooper Graeme Johnston

Wayne Matthew Emms

Dale Justin Muir

Callum Robert Mcclay

Taylah-Lee Parker-Kewin

Julian Kratochvil

Rachel Michelle Finucane

Rhys Taylor White

Paul Samuel Alexander Cheatley

Karenne Cook

Michael John Dunn

David John Parrish

Michael Hugh Pratt

William Kevin Mccoombes

Gary John Tucker

Robyn Gay Taylor

Riley Colin Carkeet

Cheyne Andrew Tompkins

Dylan Ashley Burn

Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei Hoon

George James Janevsky

Adam Elliot Richardson

Dylan Peter Kelly

Gavin Kenneth Christensen

James Lewis Mallo

Michael John Little

Peter Charles Gayton

Kyron Brougham Mills

Brenton Peter Mccloy

Zackaria Dallas Packer

Gregory James Alexander

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court, Thursday, October 15

