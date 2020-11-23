Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

Menu
Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court, Monday, November 23
Crime

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha

Jasminum Veronica Maher

Craig Ian Jones

Dominic James-Torretto Fox

Kristine Lee Corby

Joel Andrew Kenneth Murray

Shawn James Skewes

Toni Kathleen Brown

Tamika Rae Geiger

Jasmine Louise Lee

Neil Allan Lightfoot

Matthew Dale Mccallum

Sarah Lucy Tanna

Scott James Blackman

Graeme Allan Bailey

Norman Arthur Macdonald

Jason David Palmer

James Christopher Bayliss

Jordan Bradley Nicholson

Justin Shane Chapman

Jamie Dennis Geoffry Butler

Damien Anthony Wemmerslager

Clinton James Vercon

Mitchell Rodney Rose

Stephen Jeremy Shorter

Jordyn Edward Montgomery

Dennis Norman Kerkow

Harry John Wayne Emms

Dallas Jordan Hodder

Brenden Zane Doherty

Daniel Edward Bevan

John Lloyd Brown

Kenneth Charles Sullivan

Mark James Charnock

Jamie Luke Thomas

Mark Galea

Obe James Ellis

