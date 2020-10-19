Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
News

Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Felicity Ann Brown

Simon Haitze Wiersma

Dale Warren Jerome

Jasminum Veronica Maher

Darcy-James Prince

Jason Troy Struan Robertson

Scott Henry Smoothey

Kerry Lee Mcgrath

Coen Patrick James Purcell

Scott James Brough

Craig Andrew Priddy

Lynda Sue-Anne Hill

Matthew Campbell Barrett

Emma Elizabeth Ritchie

Philip Brenton Baker

Riley Colin Carkeet

Brendon Scott Willan

Wendy Joy Bull

Craig Ian Jones

Jason Andrew Sellwood

Terry Walter Mcdermott

Matt Dempsey Hughes

Stephen Baker

Jordyn Edward Montgomery

Gregory Aaron Parker

Brenton Peter Mccloy

Darcy John Braden

Glenn David Morris

Kieran Peter Brough

Jessica Louise Patterson

Phillip Leonard Doolan

Jordan Bradley Nicholson

Cristle Maria Ten-Bohmer

Cameron Derek Baker

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha

Luke Raymond Watts

Timothy William Ogilvie

Renzi Carl Bell

Lewis Charles Bellerby

Jack Alexander Samual Clark

Adam James Mort

Ronald George Gleich

Michael Ethan Dan

Kay Lorraine Menzies

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19

