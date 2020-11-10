BIG LIST: Caboolture Magistrates Court appearances today

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Sarah Jane Mcnicol

Aaron James Garnet Thorne

Susan Michelle Sharpe

Jessie Paul Cager

Shania Harris

Christopher Kevin Barnes

Megan Beth Clayson

Marcus Matia Tolley

Sean Earl Neville Geitz

Benjamin Robert David Newton

Christopher Leigh Whan

Sharna Langley Phillips

Jundamarra David Wirepa

Bradley Mitchell David Palmer

Aaron Shaun Medley

Joanne Karen Spina

Ashley James D'Ersby Davidson

Evanna Pokrivka

Samuel Ethan Atanasov

Wesley Stuart Bremner

Ryan Gavin Glanville Druery

Levi Jene Klingberg-Price

Rebecca Maree Passmore

Wayne Kenneth Read

Justin Shane Theodore Campbell

Jessica Ellin Armstrong

Damien Mark Robinson

Lachlan Austin Adams

Jay Matthew Roper

Kristian Leah Perry

Alexander James Kirkpatrick

Joshua Sean Thomas Eagleton

James Andrew Kielly

Rheannon Marie Rowe

Phillip John Smith

Neville Elliott Leslie Whiley

Roderick James Maceachen

Corey Ernest Jones-Duda

Zachary Bruce Woodcock

Jack Phillip Zeller

Michelle Therese Moss

Latecha Ann Cecillia Norman

Paul Kevin Richard Shillingsworth

Taisi Saipani

Wade Kyle Robert Smith

Drew Tex Morten Chapman

Nyssa Emily Boyle

Paula Jane Sinclair

Aaron Peter Pratten

Eduardo Gilberts Thomas Abreu

Adrienne Venice Gaha-Morris

Phillip Patrick Wapau

Luke Adam Morris

Paul Arthur Miller

Rahnie Lee Bateman

Jessica Michelle Glynn

Jennifer Maree Honess

Craig John Winters

Tamara Jean Medley

Clinton Daniel Rolph

Alexander Colin Cooke

Troy Scott Perkins

Cassie Renae Wanless

Gavin Boyd Smith

Jason Ross Carbone

Sleiyde Christopher Patrick Allen

Allan Douglas Iselin

Sonny James Page

Kristi Leigh Hassum

Lachlan Noel Preedy

Joshua James Waldron

Christie Marie Trusz

Adam Blake Medway

