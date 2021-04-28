FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ayesha Shaye Dey

Aaron Charles Slade

Emily Louise Adams

Matthew Robert Booth

Caleb Dennis Foote

Michael Grant O'Brien

Yifan Guo

Elizabeth Jane Mcnamee

Todd Scott Whatley

Brian Paul Noltenius

Raina Grace Moncrieff

Kathryn Singleton

Jaimyn Andreas Spirit Mayer

Kirsty Yvonne Cossor

Zachery Sydney Leverentz

Stephen John Smith

Janie Nina Weazel

Prabhjit Singh Gill

Rosanna Fuatino Mauga

Jarrad Alexander Stanton Deane

Mark Gardener

Ghia Maree Clayton

Emmanuel Nisabwe

Li Chen

Jason Fleetwood Fry

Molly Pamella Catherin David

Joshua Adam Budd

Tyler Maclearn Espinosa

Adam Richard Hilverts

Haupai Jane Harris

Robert Roy Jervis

Caleb Cushway

Matthew Stephen Peck

David Knezevic

Guyon Martin Leslie Gillespie

Marley Leonard Gregory Blair

Sherie Shandelle Mccarthy

Mitchell James Beutel

Carl Francis Healy

Kimberley Ann Elkington

Jorge Manuel Mena

Jacqueline Gayle Husted

Sally Ann Gilbert

Kodie Hodges

Arra Amour Degenaar

Thomas William Strofield

Kimberly Ann Gladen

Christopher Joseph Bice

Adrian Grant Waho Cribb

Edward Allan Davey

Liam Daniel Naylor

Liec Alapayo Manyang

Skye Marie Paton

James Richard Walsh

Phillip John Willett

Ryan Gary William Edmonds

Dianne Maree Watts

Casey-Lee Brady

Kathryn Viola Robinson

Tracey Ann Gripske

Hamish Maurice Russ

Justin Tozer

Louise Ann Rhodes

Aaron Ryan

Samer Dabbouss

Manjula Kate Mclean

Bodhi Justin Sclip

Teng Bol Santino Deng

John James Agustin

Skylee Anne Summers

Nathan Wayne Uren

Ivo Janusz Kornel

Alisha Estelle Leanne Johnson

Andrew Potts

Graham Robert Palmer

Corrine Helen Slack

Cameron Kenwell Cooze

Robert Anthony Charles Lawrence

Amanda Claire Duroux

Lance Andrew Hill

Daniel Steven Smith

Glyn William Newton

Sam Son Pham

Jacob Luke Odonoghue

Jemma Christina Sankey

David James Baumann

Cooper Harry Douglas Elliott

Solomone Amiga Tuala

Ricky Stephen Gardner

Shelley Ida-May Vidler

Greenbeans Australia Pty Ltd

Adam John Booker

Miranda Ashley Purcell

Rebecca Mia Cruiks

Lee Simon Schievink

Darryn Gordon Meier

Bree Moore Fish

Katie Barbara Stewart

Deng Deng

Kaelem Danny Feeney

Leslie John Holt

Sammer Dabbouss

Christopher Leslie James

Oliver Sisani Carter Beck

Jackson Townley-Fox

Mathew Carl Pluckhahn

Steven Allan Dick

Richard Hutton Huxley Reed

Chloe Jane Marshall

Ricky Thomas Robinson

Andrew James Parker

Jason Noel Townsend

Adam Scott Petrie

Narissa Kathleen Mushatt

Chevon Leilani Princess Wade

Janice Maree Connell

Joshua Patrick Fittell

Anthony John Marchant

Peter Truong

Renee Christina Riddett

Patrick Junior Oryem

Michael Alexander Long

Samantha Lee Warnick

Daniel Peter Clayton

Paul Timothy Stack

Peter John Sims

Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer

Samantha Lee Warnick

Zachariah Liam Blanks

Benjamin James Riley-Winters

Jacob Robert Henley

Brooke Renee Gordon

Manwella Charles Thomas

Carla Anne Gleeson

Arahi Williams

Napier Mitchell Ruru Hutana

Jamie Louise Cousins

Marlena Diane Drane

David Andrew Miller

Tully William Salter

Corben Mark Jeffrey Bott

Ruan Thomas Brown

John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec

Steven Leslie Raymond Gray

Jessica Louise Trebilco

Suellen Jan Taylor

Tara-Louise Daphney Lewis

Craig David Mcdonald

Ime Jaunay

Lindsay Searle Oliver

Maxwell Graham Robinson

Nhat Duc Nguyen

Daniel Steven Hughes

Anthony George Galea

Trent Alan-John Mcmartin

Sefik Ferizovic

Michele Claudio Galetti

Srinivasa Reddy Karnati

Brett Robin Shepherd

Rudolf Andrzej Szadkowski

Richard Phillip Gritt

Ethan Liam Ratahi Williams

Scott Andrew Crombie

Uluiva Ropati Eteuati

Michael Dylan Williams

Andrew Robert Graham

Mark Nathaniel Hopkins

Jayden George Burrows

Sean Robert Gayden

Roy Adam Charles Winning

Justin Terrance Mcleod

Nathan John Freeman

Gavin James Walsh

Lindsay Derain Johnson

Micheal Kuchtin

Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey

Tamsyn Violet White

Shayne Christopher Robertson

Ricky Jensen

Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz

Christopher Lee Stump

Sammy-Jo Cassandra Boyd

Abdel-Kader Russell-Boumzar

Matthew James Law

Crystal Marie Sawyer

Jodie Harrower

Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel

Ronald Desmond Williams

Edward Harold Alan Wilson

Jacob Rhys Matthews

Justin Anthony Rom

Obongo Obongo

Jivago Stockler Lemos Di Andrade

John Brown

Shane Richard Muller

Brandon John Pavey-Rees

Robert Edmund Mcqueen

Damien Paul Coutts

Hannah Margaret Apps

Dung Ngoc Nguyen

Michael David Bartlett

Zarach Poutu Mcdonald

Raymond Joe Morris-Wilson

Michael Peter Rose

Daniele Cecchetto

Joseph Allan Grogan

Robert Dean Morgan

Gary Ian Draper

Lwithwa Ochalla Ojulu

Marlon Brian Roma

Robert James

Ashley Maurice Dopson

Scott Paul Radke

Slobodan Yevtic

Kym Mai Landsdowne

Linda May Hockings

Robert James Steepe

Caitlin Elizabath Alexander

Richard James Jackson

James Terrence Mcconnell

Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons

Joseph William Walsh

Timothy Jack Wayne Burrett

Martin-Luther Hookey

Aaron John William Tselepy

Lorna Roseanne Johnson

Solo Pua Kale

Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson

Marcel Duval Hopkins

Alexander Keith Christie

Tabitha Marie Thomsen

Mohammed Hijazi

Dale John Atkinson

Aaron Jon Orreal

Tia Lace Dean

Patrick John Morgan-Elliott

Tayla Sheffield

Brett Carter

Daniel Charles Oswin

Ali Ebrahimi

Randell John Rankin

Shannon Michael Hamers

Tanya Bartley

Sharelle Ann Yunker

Leon Craig Offenhauser

Julien Christen Brandimarte

Daniel James Chambers

Jacob John Francis Holland

Brieanna May Malins

Malcolm Lewis Paul

Benjamin Louis Centemeri

Amanda Leis Kimmel

Matthew John Kalaja

Stephanie Madison Gray

Shan Ye

Cody Con Crofts

Phillip Shane Mclean

Ashley Campbell Burke

Shannon Patricia-Ann Ivinson

Julian Michael Korpela

Rhys Damien Davis

Reece James

Suzette Maree Webster

Natelia Judy Rose Warrington

Kerry Jayleen Atkinson

Bronwyn Theresa Panuel

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Dayna Marie Frederick

Makayla Alyson Simmons

Jermaine Warren Ashelly Hartvigsen-Connelly

Bradley John Lysaught

James John Gardiner

Daniel John Manuhuia Smith

Kieren Matthew Craig Baker

Kenneth William Jacobi

Tyla James Hampson-Evans

Camilla Madeleine Lauren Harrison

Tianna Marlene Willis

Joshua Adam White

Tanya Louise Bartley

Shantel Megan Yates

Abbie Lee O'Brien

Jake Anthony Chambers

David Staskiewicz

Kozta Niko Raptis

Samantha Helena Chapman

Jackson Dean Furlong

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Tahi Justin Ford Gray-Tuapawa

Jessica Elizabeth Brett

Corey Jay Borland

Adam Robert Cherrie

Brendon Bandman

Grant Leonard Stockwell

Renee Lynn Conlon

Adam John Wilson

Glendeanna Dorothy Gadd

Tevita Vavasa Apitili Panuve

Jack Daniel Johnson

Zachary John Stephen

David Tawake Keith Gin Ratana

Tyler Brandon Kenny

Anthony Scott Scowcroft

Olivia Rose Thane

Noel Claude Phillips-Hill

Christopher Andrew Mcleod

Shantel Meagan Yates

Jason James Goff

Emily Bridget Phillips

Tyler Maclaren Espinosa

Matthew Noel Hallows

David Ross Daniel Logan

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Damian O'Shea

Lukudu Kenyi Gombu

Christopher St John Sheppard

Mathew James Lambourne

Rhys Liam Brown

Scott William John Podesta

Kyle John Stuart

Heidi Patricia Schulz

Stephen Stavrou

Jamie-Lee Mrgaret Smart

Richard Ussher Roberts

Mohamed Abdi Musse

Jake Christopher Merrett

Danny Steven Moulder

Jasmine Jamille Hooper

Benjamin James Blacker

Alexander Vlismas Strange

Michael Ian Newson

Thomas James Smith

Meng Liang Desmond Tong

Nicholas William Overell Heywood

Brendon John Cowan

Reece Scott Crombie

Morgan David Sawell

Joshua Kenneth Brooks

Justin John Mclellan-Gray

Tavita Kautoke Takai

Andrew Stuart Perry

James Robert Gordon Tahana

Laverne Louise James

Jordan Joseph Ellem

Martin Richard Schmid

Nicholas James Allen

Wade Ronald Byth

Travis Anthony Clearwater

Andre John Snajdar

Diarmuid Alan Mcgettigan

John Steven Cole

Allan Grant Suhr

Graham Robert Loxton

Kenneth Wayne Jensen

Marcus John Sam Tomasel

Mellissa Kate Susan Mcewan

Troy Jonathon Bickle

Rory Thomas Hughes

Billy-Jack Anthony Clevens

Shane Robert Geale

Daniel Taylor Macdonald

Joshua David Dolby

Alexander Jacob Paul Phipps

John Robert Vidulin

Daniel Szymula

Michael Paul William Anderson

Philip John Maxwell

Shane Michael Seaton

Gareth February

Kaylah Anne Clark

Siahn Cynthia Curran

Damien James O'Shea

Mark Warwick Jones

Joshua Michael Driftmann

Troy David Oelkers

Puiaki Soane Lotoaniu Halahala

Neil Thomas Fleming

