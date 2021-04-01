Menu
Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1
Crime

FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brooke Elizabeth Anderson

Benjamin Caulton

Paul Anthony Ebejer

Troy David Thomas Murphy

Minh Trang Tran Hop

Barjinder Singh

Darryl Lionel Phipson

Harry Edward Harper Pembroke

Bradley John Bell

Joseph James Weldon

Shane Bernard James Tynan

Troy Jason Kemp

Dougal Robertson Vincent

Amanda Chrissy Boselli

Sharai Elizabeth Lancaster

Damien John Kevin Quinn

Bradley Kenneth Stagoll

Benjamin Foster

Devanty Wavely James Stanley

Daniel James Judd

David Layton

Sian Luke Higgs

William John Edward Axford-Maine

Renee Christina Riddett

Timothy James Bradford

April Grace Mitchell

Robert Takihiku Lucas

Michael Paul O'Halloran

Declan Rhys Dunne

Joshua Jermaine Junior Mcgregor

Nobel Igiraneza

Alicia Ann Riseley

Simone Elizabeth Looysen

Debi Kopman

Mohammad Shafi Shreen Del

Charlie Lakhbir Singh Bal

Michael Paul Emery

Bethell Flooring Pty Ltd

Patrick Owen Hobson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 1

