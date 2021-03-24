FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Shawn Christopher J Vlcek
Samuel Momolou Rogers
Shane Lee Bidner
Alan George Lightbody
Paul Adrian Sandiford
Adrian Grant Waho Cribb
Magdelena Kataryzna Winter
Anthony James Good
James Dallas Gilligan
Christopher Flanagan
Matthew James Booth
Hayley Marie Brett
Ryan Jai Cowan
Robert William Grewar
Jake Thomas George Harvey
Benjamin Thomas Smith
Hayden Thomas Smart
Desmond Vincent Lawton Welk
Tony Mihael Waye
Graham Robert Palmer
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Luke Tipene Tahata
Peter John Sims
Luke Anthony Daryono
Dwayne Henry Daylight
John Noel Christainsen
Joseph William Dick
Crudaria Argenti
Nollan Dean Landicho
Archibald Jeebung Butterfly
Kris Spizzirri
Aidan Ryan
Natalie Dawn Edwards
Terence O'Connor
David Kevin Harris
Damien Ross Patrick Bartley
Joel Nathan Walker
Tamsyn Violet White
Khanh Viet Nguyen
Nicholi James Tango
Taha Zomorodian
Penny Gloria Freeman
Damien Brian Eggmolesse
Jagmeet Singh Sohal
Steven Allan Dick
Julie-Anne Richards
Clinton Gary Wade
Mingkun Liu
Nicholas Ghorbani-Palangi
Melahat Melek
Zachariah Liam Blanks
Mathew James Lambourne
Nicholas Patrick Dowse
Theresa Anne Hearn
Aaron James Tahana
Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski
Jade Grant Zaitseva-Cook
Kor Nuat Akoy Mijok
Nicholas Paul Hanley
Dung Ngoc Nguyen
Brendan Roy Anderson
Colin Garry Leadbetter
Javier Alejandro Luna
Christopher David Feeney
Mary-Jane Louise Blackburn
Jae Daniel Saunders
Peter Anthony Lidster
Mark William Bell
Terrence Selwyn Trott
Amanda Jane Smith
Liec Alapayo Manyang
Rajaram Sriram
Hai Ngoc Tran
Mark Douglas Edwards
Richard Nathaniel Moss
Desmond James Williams
Paul Michael Heath
Lauren Jade Coker
Raymond Luke Bundle
Brian Nono
Adam Nadeem Subdar
Matthew John Frame
Samuel Denis Begley
Joshua Adam White
Travis Charles Fish
Melissa Muir
Graham John Mason
Tanya Louise Bartley
Liam Daniel Naylor
Edward Harold Alan Wilson
Ethan Mark Campbell
Brett Allan Sherrington
Jeffrey Evan Ballinger
Kian Fui Yong
Natisha Cara Obah
Jason Thomas Butt
Ty Donovan Algar
Matthew Joseph Bond
Carl Francis Healy
Anthony Scott Scowcroft
Dylan Jade Clarke
Jesse Luke Eastwood
Christopher Martin Prouse
Brock Owen Rawlins
Merrika Maryellen Chappelle
Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson
Jason Bradley Gates
Lance Andrew Hill
Shane Danial Farrow
Simon David Samimi
Stamatia Chiotis
Jerome Graeme Joseph Tui
Rhys Beaumont Hubbard
Jonathan Gary Balkin
Sanjeev Kumar
Haidi Cher Healey
David Andrew Miller
Ruth Deborah Brooks
Alex Charles Warren
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Kirsty Louise James
Stevie Rae Blacklock
Hanadi Elkinama Gangulo
Ronald Ray Cora
Thomas Alexander Browning
Mycael Madison Tofilau
Daniel Alexander Leis
Rosanna Fuatino Mauga
John Edward Murphy
Jacylyn Ann Hogan
Daniel Peter Clayton
Sean Robert Gayden
Matthew Edmund Kucharski
Daniel Joseph Ahwang
James Douglas Gridley
Lindsay Derain Johnson
Andrew Robert Graham
Luke Thomas Campbell
Rishitha Natalie Aserappa
Olivia Marietta Della-Piana
Michael Brian Glazier
Aaron Harley James
Jacob Henning Pedersen
Sky Veronica Jarvis
Destry Steven Rex Johnson
Karlamia Ngararoa Moore
Tane Ya Sade Cohen
Mark Donald Cougan
Kenneth Whittles
Travis Graham Bell
Paul Allan Blake
Allan Grant Suhr
Rosario Patane
Peter Truong
Tamyka Jane Enks
Jennifer Mary Jones
Caleb Stephen Caldwell
Simon Geoffrey Cook
Leisha Jean Buglar
Stephen John Smith
Cheyenne Anniki Petryszyn
Emmanuel George Janouris
Samba Amadou Ba
Riwhi William Heta
Logan Paige Gould
Daniel Matthew Mcfarland
Alexander Jacob Paul Phipps
Paul George Santoro
Patrick Michael Murphy
Gail Irene Smith
Joshua James Phillips
Stephen Joachim Yin Meng Han
Boban Mihajloski
Destiny Kiona Downs
Adnya Karu Barton-Bright
Abby-Sue Cottam
Roy Adam Charles Winning
Christopher Andrew Mcleod
Benjamin Paul Partridge
Amanda Leis Kimmel
Neville Anthony Mathews
Timothy Robert Jarvis
Amanda Claire Duroux
Augustine Jabbie
Thomas Michael Forrester
Daniel Ian Hynes
Puiaki Soane Lotoaniu Halahala
Pero Bozic
John Leonard Webster
Matthew Stephen Peck
Melanie Leyden
Alec Richard Peter Kennedy
Luke Julliano Sullivan
Tristram Charles Jager
Molly Judith Ragan
Allister James Jackson-Knaggs
Cameron Michael Dunn
Philam Nguyen
Kirsty Yvonne Cossor
Jordan Hannan Lovett
Nicholas Michale Tsironis
Brent Leonard Seymour
Alan Douglas Burlock
Evelyn Christine Gwilliams
David Ross Daniel Logan
Terrence George Wilks
Brendon Bandman
Brock Anthony Collins
Jackson Taylor Hine
Sefik Ferizovic
Shayal Krishna
Jayden Ramon Gorham
Kirby Lynette Mitchelson
Jason Charles Ware
Matthew John Kalaja
Christopher Leslie James
Bill Kennedy
Reiss Damien Goodrich-Davey
Jayden Wallace Han Kil Eyre
Jordan Joseph Ellem
Innocent Manirambona
Noel Claude Phillips-Hill
Kyaz Latrell Hoani Karaitiana
Kane Anthony Cruz
Alexander Restrepo
Justin Toma Weir
Daniel James Rees
Danny Troy Duggan
Morgan Nnamdi Freeman
Jason Thomas Orr
Hardy Mitchell O'Toole
Kaleb Stephen Caldwell
James Michael Wilson
Shane Daniel Farrow
Tshone Richard Anthony Dixon
Karen Jayne Denise King
Emmanuel Sahr Pessima
Errol John Mickelo
Elijah Roby Moore Greenwood
Timothy Paul Mulherin
Graham John Perks
Christina Alma Schofield
Luke David Ellis
Joseph Raymond Coggins-Wolf
Shelley Ida-May Vidler
Matthew Bateman
Emily Louise Helen Newton
Natalie Maree Saunders
Joel Ryland Friskin
Jai Suleiman Eastman
Nathan James Johnson
Bailey John Knowles
Resham Singh Brar
Benjamin John Gordon
Jay Andrew Mcgrath
John Douglas Antulov
Robert James
Melissa Anne Muir
James Robert Gordon Tahana
Lane Raymond Thomsen
Emmanuel M Bomah
Angela Ruth Bennett
Samantha Elizabeth Pocknee
Sean Stephen Jeffrey Ratliff
Lawrence James Boysie Goltz
Elora Lesley Thorpe
Andrew Bogan
Jivago Stockler Lemos Di Andrade
Warren John Poole
Mark Anthony Jackson
Adam Robert Cherrie
Mohammad Qaisar Khan
Mary Karren Wells
Jay Ashnin Jagadish
Claire Erin Wilkinson
Kimberley Tina Deans
Kellie Ann Corcoran
Tanya Bartley
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Connie Dale Fewquandie
Kym Mai Landsdowne
Callum Storm Woods
Luke Spencer Murphy
Adam John Vaughan
Adam-Lee Frederick Tindel
Joneel Ram Lal
Sarah Adhieu Bol
Ryohei Takahashi
Carl John Matheson
Alex Peter Houghton
Jason Ronald Vaughan
Jaimie Lynette Janice Jackson
Yusuf Kareem Deen
Troy Andrew Robert Anderson
Sary Ney
Paul Klaas Colyn Huisman
Benjamin James Bryan
Tevita Vavasa Apitili Panuve
Brooke Patterson
Emma Louise Lee
Joshua Michael Driftmann
Dean Philip Pearse
Jacob Carlos Cowan
Darren Mathew Kapusi
Lance Randall Bath
Lindsay Searle Oliver
Beau Jacob Fe'Ao Veraa
Aden Reece Halliday
Henry Oliver Leatham
Jeffrey Allan De Villiers
Alec Cowen-Kennedy
Travis Shane Gordon
Seamus Patrick Clossick
Christopher Gordon Michael Holmes
Nicholas Adam Peterson
Ivica Josifovski
Chrysty Lyn Wearn
Luke Morrison Inglis
Malachi Pemulwuy Mangel Williams
Lauren Lea Ford
Felicity Kay Torrens
Stephen Anthony Street
Geoffrey Lackey
Stuart Wayne John Broome
Martin-Luther Hookey
Joel Thomas
Aaron Neville James Riley
Akutaina-Hohepa Hona Hiku
Trent Jesse Jerome Robert
Joshua Adam Turner
Sione Taliauli Namoa
Kyle John Stuart
Travis Daniel Taylor
Euni Hamlyn-Harris
Damien Brett Milton Kyle
Corben Mark Jeffrey Bott
Rebecca Bundi
Sam Son Pham
Grace Estelle May Nicholls-Murray
Jack Anthony Crowdey
Raymond John Jenkins
Bradley Allen Lamb
Alisha Estelle Leanne Johnson
Marlon Brian Roma
Robert Roy Jervis
Brett Michael Kerr
Chigbo Nonyelu
