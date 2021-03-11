FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Aniket
Nash Leslie Townson
Joska Ochan Aber
Shane Matthew Lemon
Surjeet Singh
Chia-Wei Hsieh
Adrean Preston Holmes
Scott Daniel Brandis
Lesley Ann Richards
Phillip John Murphy
David Andrew Cawse
Dallas John Sloper
Kyle David Murray
Marc Anthony Gregory
Ashlee Louise Kerp
Luke Thomas Cox
Chang-Hong Lo
Brandon Bruce Silva
Aaron John Christensen
Alan Robert Fisher
Ben James Hills
Hayden Peter Nyman
Harbhjan Lal
Jy Anthony Hasic
Eddy Bangana
Amanda Lett
Conteea Louise Nudd
Caine John Ryan
Joseph Michael Daley
Benjamine William Hancock
Benjamin Joseph Woolley
Cameron Boyle
Cobey Brynley Maxwell King
Spiros Valerio Pavlakis
Michele Claudio Galetti
Simi Vasile Pop
Richard Hutton Huxley Reed
Kylie Stewart
James Robert Brown
James Maurice Harker
Brendan Jarrod Dean
Sarita Madeline Hazard
Caytlin Rose A'Herne
Matthew John Frame
Matthew Lee Tierney
Shane Marchant
Palmer Leisure Coolum Pty Ltd
Isabella May Donda
James Bake
Clive Frederick Palmer
Sarah Tayla Mackenzie
Kaela Louise Alve
J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
Reece James Boxshall
