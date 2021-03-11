FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 11

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Aniket

Nash Leslie Townson

Joska Ochan Aber

Shane Matthew Lemon

Surjeet Singh

Chia-Wei Hsieh

Adrean Preston Holmes

Scott Daniel Brandis

Lesley Ann Richards

Phillip John Murphy

David Andrew Cawse

Dallas John Sloper

Kyle David Murray

Marc Anthony Gregory

Ashlee Louise Kerp

Luke Thomas Cox

Chang-Hong Lo

Brandon Bruce Silva

Aaron John Christensen

Alan Robert Fisher

Ben James Hills

Hayden Peter Nyman

Harbhjan Lal

Jy Anthony Hasic

Eddy Bangana

Amanda Lett

Conteea Louise Nudd

Caine John Ryan

Joseph Michael Daley

Benjamine William Hancock

Benjamin Joseph Woolley

Cameron Boyle

Cobey Brynley Maxwell King

Spiros Valerio Pavlakis

Michele Claudio Galetti

Simi Vasile Pop

Richard Hutton Huxley Reed

Kylie Stewart

James Robert Brown

James Maurice Harker

Brendan Jarrod Dean

Sarita Madeline Hazard

Caytlin Rose A'Herne

Matthew John Frame

Matthew Lee Tierney

Shane Marchant

Palmer Leisure Coolum Pty Ltd

Isabella May Donda

James Bake

Clive Frederick Palmer

Sarah Tayla Mackenzie

Kaela Louise Alve

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Reece James Boxshall

