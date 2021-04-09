FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Che Desmond Smith-Sellars

Stanley Joseph Gordon

Mei Kei Chan

Max Peter Nation

Mauola Va

William Craig Mcmahon

David James Nava

Audrey Silvia Blair

Wayne Andrew Clark

Zachery Mitchell Todd

Timothy Charles Mclean Ensor

Justin Lee Tapscott

Cherie Janette Auton

Poppy Grace Wood

Richard Frederick George Coleman

Peter Alan Christopher Gray

Tania Jane Mcmurray

Jody-Maree Joan Morrow

Ashley Robert Eric William Dynevor

Nicholas Alexander Dombrowski

Natham Kevin Charles Davis

Sol Roan Valvoi

Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley

Scott Andrew Morton

Rebecca Lyn Spencer

Jake Dakota Pottinger

Teneil Lee Hassan

Dalmatia Rose Elizabeth Gagai

Daniel Ricardo Pastor Pastor

Glenn Alan Hollow

Bryan Andrew Kochemaikin

Sampath Sandaruwan Samaranayake

Norman William John Grosser

Trent Lyndon Darby

Sharnelle Conlon

Benjamin Matthew Gilchrist

Natalie Jayne Powell

Danelle Rose Sheen

Kyle David Dean

Ricky John Ward

Jessica Lee Ann Hadley

Emma Margaret Walklate

Gerard Anthony Mason

Roderick John Patterson

Tipilisio Ngalungalu Mahe

Nicholas Lythe Saunders

Hannah Patrice Stephen

Kylie Leanne Pannell

Cameron Bernard Mcdonald

David Lloyd Auckram

Stanley Joseph Gordan

Takeera Sandra Douglas

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9