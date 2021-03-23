Menu
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 23
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 23
Crime

FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lisa Yvonne Craig

Danielle Rae Holman

Maxwell Graham Robinson

Matthew Charles Wrench

Annmarie Forbes

Shenae Adele Klafuric

Scott Andrew Wildey

Bianca Lea Cartwright

Tarquin Vincent Grott

Debra Ann Milliken

Nicholas Joseph Thompson

Kevin Santiago Montilla Fandino

Lasharn Raylee Finlayson

Dwayne Edward Gee

Jacquelyn Tracey Warry

Chloe Louise Johnson

Patipan Petphong

Anne Maree Masling

Tina Dawn Cochrane

Gayle Margaret Kathleen Jones

Charles Brian Paiwan

Skye Belinda Hoolihan

Adam Gary Felicioni

Natasha Anne Law

Brett Dennis William Mckenzie

Christopher Edward Owen Hill

Ellen Claire Betts

Anita Sarita Chopra

Rex Alfred Solomon

Rebecca Elizabeth Davidson

Reece Conrad Mladenovic

Jarad Mark Bateman

Shanon Lee Bullock

Crudaria Argenti

Peter Alex Blackson

Simon John Hickey

Seamus Dylan Delaney

Rachael Christina Kleintank

Ebony Alice Simon

Jarrod Ellis Wildey

Justin Thomas John Boyne

Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown

Aaron Peter Schiffers

Ryan Daniel Alan Perry

Vance Everard Summers

Aidyn Joel Hitchcock Steer

Thapakorn Kosila

Ilai Duane Flay

Maria Karina Borges Rangel

Rodney Stephen Boyle

Linfinity Canono

Serena Rose Di-Totto

Dane Christopher Ryan

Harley Andrew Eygpt Courtney

Matthew Adam Coleman

Jessica Leigh Hope

Henry Rua Kupe

Witsanu Batbut

Drucilla Kelly

Christopher Paul John Lawless

Michael Peter Rose

Clint Victor Beeston

Kell Alexander Gadsden

Charles Robert Clayton

Matthew James Patterson

Sharnella Elizabeth Rose Jerome

Raoul Agapis

Joshua Jye Morton

Kim Leanne Hyde

Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski

Tania Jane Mcmurray

Matthew Robert Booth

Reif Patrick Clancy

Robert Walter Page

Kishan Khadka

Daniel David Ellis

Jessica Lee Collins

David Knezevic

Jason Christopher Eastaughffe

Kevin Brian Simpson

Nigel Erin Stafford

Jordan Elliotte Taylor Spresser

Darren Rodney Dargusch

Ashley Nand Prasad

Matthew Robert Peel

Brodie Glen Black

Jamahl Wesley Paul Butterworth

Robert Canas Escobar

Kurt Anthony Fisher

Jason Michael Steer

Stacey Wheatley

Patrick Heta

Kari O'Brien

Richard Lewis Goodard

Melissa Carmen Wynne

Nicholas James Sellen

Michael David Stone

Connor Gordon Hinton

Caitlin Elizabath Alexander

Adeline Niyonsaba

Jessica Suzanne Bennett

Nabeel Suliman Anglo

Jacob Ruka Gray

Joshua Leigh Voigt

Kailey Sue Evans

Casey William David Garrioch

Joshua Raymond Hodder

Marcus John Sam Tomasel

Peter Louis Thomas

Beau Robert Ireland

Michael Joseph Bohl

Steven James Haverhoek

Kimberly Ann Gladen

Jasmine Janine Cummins

Nicholas Patrick Donlen

Glenn Derek Marfell

Joshua Luke John Breedon

Daniel-Wayne Jeffrey Harrison

Robert Colin Mayo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 23

