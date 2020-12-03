Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Craig Vincent Jessup
Timothy Robert Jarvis
Shannon Jay Ryan
Adam John Vaughan
Ashleigh Faith Gardner
Paul Ennis Kelly
Juan Carlos Luis Adan Romero Cortez
Sheree Ellen Janette Miles
Mathew John Blythman
Jack Anthony Crowdey
Alexander Restrepo
Maria Cristina Campos
Tamikka Lea Mason
Shaun Anthony Clarkson
Alan Wayne Munro
Leigh David Mccracken
Ella Jade Bray
Tina Dawn Cochrane
Michael Scott Osborn
Mikayla Solomon
Gary Allen Ninyette
Malcolm Barry Chicken
Paul Steven Maroney
Jordan Steven Debel
Christopher John Pischke
Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell
Marise Patricia Byrne
Paul Ronald Nelson
Harpreet Singh
Tamika Te Aroha-Hine Roggensack
Cameron Sam Hunter
Samantha Shellie Neideck
Lauren Jean Green
Leon Froneman
Paulo Henriqie Rezende Fernandes
Taylor Joseph Barsby
Cameron John Cosgrove
Danny Lee Gregory
Jessecia May Lane
Mahlie Dhunga Muhda Mitija Thanba
Ian Andrew Wood
Stephen John Smith
Sarah Louise Mcnamara
Younisan Frances Shol
Mark Stephen Mcintyre
Matthew Charles Auld
Edward Allan Davey
Finley Michael Smith
Shane Danial Farrow
Ryan Thomas Sisson
Tara Maree Cavanagh
Freddy Zachariah Wesley
Christopher Russell Bonell
Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick
Trinity William Bell
Katy Gibson
Joel Marcus Raiti
Corey James Mark Read
Michael Lee Oniga
Marcus William Hutchison
Janine Norcliffe
Benjamin Peter Twine
Serena Rachel Schultz
Jane Marguerite Balkin
Kayla Maree Callaghan
Nabil Casoojee
Serena Rachael Schultz
Adam Robert Cherrie
Kye Liam Wilson
Macey Maree Hope
Rebecca Ann Martin
Daniel James Harold Parker
Hannah Patrice Stephen
Michael Edmond Speare
Jamal Mirghadam
Stephen Hales
Bryan Richard Kleinberg
Peter Brian Bell
Vincent Jeremy Watson
Christopher James John Pearson
Shane Phillip Lee Davies
Kylie Jane Nixon
Dung Ngoc Nguyen
Gareth James Casey
Andrew Fefelov
Crystal Joyce Thornycroft
Jolene Hazel Giblet
Daniel Mark Fair
Erin Louise Benson
Rhys David Noel Johnston
Kevin Brian Simpson
Marley Leonard Gregory Blair
Joshua Philip Douglas Price
Christine Ann Hayes
Shane Daniel Farrow
Tyran James Burchell
Tony Michael Watson
Keith William Ryan Phillips
Donald Claude Holder
Edward Maurice Hoare
Dean Thomas Robertson
Mathew Michael Whawell
Henry Oliver Leatham
Wilson Gregory
Craig Mckettrick
Pun Junior Elder Kal Teremoana
Angus Stephen Hamley
Robert John Smith
Leslie John Holt
Chantelle Alice Maker
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 3