Every Qld venue where you can still get Wiggles tickets
TICKETS to The Wiggles are selling like hot potatoes but there is still time to grab a ticket.
In a world where Baby Shark plays on repeat in homes and cars the Wiggles are renowned as being the tired parent's kids' band of choice.
The awesome foursome, featuring little girls' style icon Emma Wiggle, are set to tour southeast Queensland in April, including a stop in the Redlands before moving through Brisbane.
The band will bring its Fun and Games tour to Southport on the Gold Coast, before moving through the Sunshine Coast (sold out), Redcliffe (sold out), the Redlands before heading west to Toowoomba and then Ipswich.
The singers will then bring Wags the Dog, Captain Feathersword and Dorothy the Dinosaur into the heart of Brisbane and Logan.
The Wiggles are among the biggest names to visit the Redland Performing Arts Centre this year and have already sold out two of the three shows they will play there. Others include a sold out show by Queensland Ballet in June and comedian Jimeoin in July.
Where you can still catch The Wiggles' Fun and Games tour
April 5
Southport
Southport RSL - 12.30pm, 2.30pm
April 6
Southport
Southport RSL - 10am, 12.30pm
April 9
Cleveland
Redland Performing Arts Centre - 12.30pm
April 17
Toowoomba
Empire Theatre - 10am, 12.30pm
April 15
Ipswich
Ipswich Civic Centre - 12.30pm, 2.30pm
April 16
Brisbane
QPAC Concert Hall - 10am, 1pm
April 17
Brisbane
QPAC Concert Hall - 10am, 1pm
April 18
Eatons Hill
Eatons Hill Hotel - 12.30pm
April 19
Logan
Logan Entertainment Centre - 12.30pm, 2.30pm
Tickets are available at thewiggles.com