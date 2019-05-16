'Every family needs a farmer' (and so say all the kids)

WINNERS: Gympie South School students Ashlee Taylor, Xander Neal, Coen Taylor, Skyla Neal had plenty to smile about at the Gympie Show yesterday.

WINNERS: Gympie South School students Ashlee Taylor, Xander Neal, Coen Taylor, Skyla Neal had plenty to smile about at the Gympie Show yesterday. Troy Jegers

THE Gympie Show theme - "Everyone needs a farmer” - brought out the best in emerging talent in the inter-schools competition at the Pavilion yesterday.

School-work steward Tanya Taylor said the theme of this year's Show had generated "an overwhelming response”.

More than 40 schools, playgroups and childcare centres were involved in student entries.

"The displays are at a high standard and the judges say it was a close competition,” she said.

Parkside Early Learning Centre took out first place for the pre-school class.

They emphasised the role of traditional elders and farmers in their exhibit.

"The children used hand-print art to make animals for their farm and farmer display,” she said.

Gympie South State School came first in the primary school-work section, a proud school principal Geoff Pelling said.

"The students worked really hard to come up with a display that showcased why schools need farmers,” he said.

Visiting the Show and seeing their work on display was a highlight for the students, who found it boosted their enthusiasm for the Show.

The High School class division was won by Kilkivan State Secondary School.

Their display featured a hydroponic system made by their gardening club students.

"The hydroponic system was made from recyclable materials and is used to grow herbs,” Ms Taylor said.

"The herbs are then used by the Home Economics classes in their cooking lessons.

"The Kilkivan display showcased local farming families associated with their school and community.”

The school-work section is one of the many displays upstairs at the Pavilion.

Ms Taylor congratulated all students and staff on their efforts.