Every crocodile sighting reported in Gympie since 2010

Are there crocodiles in Gympie? Mark Norman

AS THE Department of Environment and Science investigates the latest reported sighting of a crocodile in Gympie region waters, here's a look at every sighting in the region since 2010.

Kayaker Geoffrey Bell said he'll "never go in the Mary River again” after he spotted what he thought was a crocodile lurking behind him near the Gympie Weir last Thursday afternoon.

He saw what looked like a croc's snout following his craft before it quickly disappeared under the muddy surface.

LIST - CROCODILE SIGHTINGS IN GYMPIE SINCE 2010

- February 15, 2019

Sighted in the Mary River at Gympie. Department of Environment and Science investigating.

- January, 5, 2019

Crocodile reported at Snapper Creek, Tin Can Bay. Crocwise education was delivered to the reporter. Monitoring further reports.

- November 11, 2018

Crocodile reported at Inskip Point, Rainbow Beach. Monitoring further reports.

- March 22, 2018

Crocodile reported off The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay. Belated report. No further action required.

- January 10, 2018

Crocodile reported at Tin Can Bay. Monitoring for further reports.

- December 27, 2017

Crocodile reported at Crab Creek, Tin Can Bay. Monitoring for further reports.

- December 18, 2017

Crocodile reported at Mary River, Gympie. Crocodile reported in the Gympie weekend post.

- December 14, 2016

Crocodile reported in a creek at Cooloola Cove. Site assessment was undertaken and revealed no evidence of a crocodile.

- December 8, 2016

Crocodile reported in Mary River near Kidd Bridge, Gympie. Site assessment to be conducted. Recent crocodile sighting signs have been deployed.

- January 13, 2016

Crocodile reported in Mary River, Miva. Site assessment was undertaken and revealed no evidence of a crocodile.

- November 20, 2015

Crocodile reported near Crab Creek boat ramp, Tin Can Bay. Site survey to be conducted. Crocodile warning sign located at the Snapper Creek boat ramp, Tin Can Bay.

- February 21, 2015

Crocodile reported in Mary River at Kidd Bridge, Gympie. Site inspection to be conduct after the Gympie floods.

- January 8, 2015

Crocodile reported at Gympie weir on the Mary River. Unconfirmed sighting.

- January 14, 2010

Crocodile reported in Ready's Creek, Tin Can Bay. No crocodile or evidence of crocodile found. No further action.