Everest coup as owner pays big money for prized slot

Race horse trainer Les Bridge with Classique Legend that will be racing in this Saturdays Everest at Royal Radwick racecourse, poses for a photo on the 17th of October 2019 at Les's stables in Randwick. Photographer: Adam Yip

THE Australian Turf Club has leased its prized slot in the $15 million The Everest to leading Hong Kong owner Bon Ho for three years.

Ho had his first experience in The Everest last spring when his top sprinter, Classique Legend, finished an unlucky sixth to Yes Yes Yes and was desperate to be involved again in the world's richest turf race.

It is understood that after weeks of behind the scenes negotiations, ATC reached an agreement for Ho to have their slot in The Everest until at least 2023.

An Everest slot is valued at $600,000 per annum and Ho is likely to have paid considerably more to secure the starting position.

Classique Legend is going to do his future racing in Hong Kong but could return for The Everest this spring.

The Bon Ho-owned Classique Legend finished sixth in The Everest last year.

Leading Hong Kong owner Bon Ho.

Ho said the Everest had captured the interest of international racing.

"The Everest is a very exciting race to be involved in and I'm delighted to be able to join with the Australian Turf Club," Mr Ho said.

"Sydney has one of the best racing programs in the world and I can now focus on our horses and look to lock in a runner for the Everest."