Ever wanted to be treated like a princess? This might be your chance

ENTRANTS: Casey Armstrong (Winner Show Princess), Georganna Williamson (Winner Miss Charity), Wendy Ward (Winner Miss Show Girl) and Karlee Dennien (Runner Up Miss Show Girl) at the 2017 Show Ball.

THE Gympie Show Society is seeking entrants for 2018 Miss Showgirl.

They are looking for committed and enthusiastic members of the local community to promote and represent the Gympie Show.

The aim of the Queensland Showgirl Awards is to broaden the knowledge and participation of youth in the show movement.

In return, the awards provides an opportunity for them to learn life-long skills and gain personal development.

The Showgirl Awards is not only for rural women, but seeks representatives from 129 Show Societies in both regional and metropolitan areas, from Cooktown to the Gold Coast and outback to Mt Isa and Cunnamulla.

Entrants must be unmarried, aged from 18 to 28 years inclusive as of August 1, 2018.

All entrants are supported by a committee of dedicated volunteers to assist with their duties and responsibilities throughout the year, which include fundraising and representation.

The winner from our local show will go on to represent Gympie at the Near North Coast Sub Chamber.

Both 2017 Gympie Showgirl Wendy Ward and Gympie Show Rural Ambassador, Mikaela Calvert, won their respective Near North Coast Regional Finals and will now go on to compete at the State Final held at the Brisbane Royal Show (EKKA).

The state winner is crowned "Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl” and acts as an ambassador for Queensland Agricultural Shows for 12 months - her role is to encourage and promote the local show to the Queensland youth.

She is selected for her knowledge, her presentation and her passion for her community and her state.

The competition is not a beauty contest, nor is it an intelligence test: it is for young Queensland women to raise the profile of Queensland Shows.

The awards provide an opportunity to excel in leadership, community involvement, self management and confidence.

Along with the host of prizes provided through the outstanding support of valued sponsors, the Queensland Country Life Miss Showgirl Awards provide young Queensland women the opportunity to be involved with a wonderful Queensland tradition - their local show.

New Show Secretary Sarah Niemand welcomes expressions of interest in the 2018 Gympie Showgirl competition - all ages from tiny tots to Show Princesses (15 to 17) and Showgirls (18 to 28) and Rural Ambassadors (20 to 29).

Miss Showgirl judging is based on the contestants' agricultural, community and general knowledge.

The entrants are given lessons in social etiquette, public speaking, deportment and training.

To enter, contestants must satisfy rules that have been tried and tested throughout the years.

All enquiries welcome on 07 5482 1721.