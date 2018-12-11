Events moved indoors as 100mm rain predicted to hit Gympie

DEVELOPING: The forecast path shown above is the Bureau's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks of the cyclone centre.

DEVELOPING: The forecast path shown above is the Bureau's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks of the cyclone centre. Bureau of Metereology

WEATHER models are predicting Queensland will face an Oswald-like reincarnation towards the latter half of the weekend and into early next week with significant rainfall and thunderstorms predicted for Gympie this weekend.

Gympie's Christmas in the Park this Saturday has already been relocated to the Civic Centre in light of the weather prediction.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was expected to regenerate to a severe Category 3 system in the Gulf of Carpentaria by tomorrow.

Upper level winds would then steer it into a 180-degree turn, pushing it back over North Queensland and then along a track down the towards the state's southeast.

The expected direction mirrors that of Cyclone Oswald in late January/early February 2013, which devastated Bundaberg and caused widespread flooding across the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast cumulative falls for the Gympie region of up to 100mm across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, first from an upper level low pushing up from the south of Australia and then from the impacts of Owen.

Timing and totals may vary considerably depending on Owen's movements, with forecaster Harry Clark describing cyclones as "extremely fickle”.

Mr Clark said given the potential rainfall totals that could eventuate homeowners would be wise to prepare for the worst now.

"It's a tricky one to predict but if it does redevelop in the Gulf, it should go down the Queensland coast bringing rainfall to Gympie,” he said.

"There is a potential that this could be a significant weather event.”