Events in Sydney are both terrifying and reassuring

AUSTRALIA'S successful thwarting of the Sydney terrorist plot is both reassuring and frightening.

Reassuring in the fact that the bad guys did not get to carry out their evil plan; frightening in the fact that such sophisticated plans are being hatched in Australia and that as many as 100 suspected jihadists are being monitored in Queensland.

Also frightening is the fact that until a week ago, the two father-and-son teams arrested were completely unknown to counter-terrorism authorities.

Neighbours of one of the families were shocked.

They were such a nice family, they said.

Well may we take comfort in the fact we are relatively safe here in our peaceful semi-rural region, but the events in Sydney remind us that nobody is fully immune.

Be alert my friends, but not alarmed. Letting this scare us into changing our way of life means the bad guys win. And if you recently watched The Handmaid's Tale on SBS on Demand (fiction, though it was), you would be equally reminded of the danger of relinquishing too many freedoms to our leaders (in the name of safety).

As if all of this wasn't enough to keep one awake at night, crazy Kim Jong Un keeps launching missiles. It's enough to drive you to drink. Come to think of it, that's a great way to stay calm.