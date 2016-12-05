Event promises a very Mary Christmas

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.

THE centre of Gympie will once again be transformed this month, awash in lights, decorations in music ahead of the festive season.

Preparations for the third annual Mary Christmas event are well under way, with organisers promising something the whole family will enjoy.

Spread across two nights, December 14 and 21, the event will have Mary St open well into the night, providing a much-appreciated kickback to business owners.

"The primary purpose is to give traders a stimulus hit, but it's a great social event for the whole community too,” says Tony Goodman from Bella Casa and one of the major driving forces behind the event.

"As a tourism event, this is really showing Mary St at its best.”

Stores along the strip extending their trading hours, and visitors to Mary St will also find fresh produce stalls and cheese and wine tasting.

Local cafes and restaurants will also open their doors for families to enjoy a bite to eat as they shop.

The third annual Mary Christmas event runs on December 14 and 21, between 5pm and 9pm.