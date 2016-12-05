36°
News

Event promises a very Mary Christmas

Jacob Carson | 5th Dec 2016 3:48 PM
FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.
FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE centre of Gympie will once again be transformed this month, awash in lights, decorations in music ahead of the festive season.

Preparations for the third annual Mary Christmas event are well under way, with organisers promising something the whole family will enjoy.

Spread across two nights, December 14 and 21, the event will have Mary St open well into the night, providing a much-appreciated kickback to business owners.

"The primary purpose is to give traders a stimulus hit, but it's a great social event for the whole community too,” says Tony Goodman from Bella Casa and one of the major driving forces behind the event.

"As a tourism event, this is really showing Mary St at its best.”

Stores along the strip extending their trading hours, and visitors to Mary St will also find fresh produce stalls and cheese and wine tasting.

Local cafes and restaurants will also open their doors for families to enjoy a bite to eat as they shop.

The third annual Mary Christmas event runs on December 14 and 21, between 5pm and 9pm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  christmas shopping gympie business mary christmas mary street whatson

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Retirement a strange brew for Gloria Jean's owners

Retirement a strange brew for Gloria Jean's owners

RETIREMENT is a time of peace and tranquillity for many, a chance to slow down after the hectic pace of their careers.

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

HEARTBROKEN: The iconic poinciana outside St Patrick's Church fell victim to last week's storm.

After icon felled in storm, Gympie looks to the future

Give the best gift of all and adopt-a-family this Christmas

GIVING SEASON: Julie Miller and Major Brian Smith from the Gympie Salvation Army are asking the community to help those most in need.

We need your help to make a difference this Christmas

Event promises a very Mary Christmas

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.

Mary St gears up for Christmas bonanza

Local Partners

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

After icon felled in storm, Gympie looks to the future

Give the best gift of all and adopt-a-family this Christmas

GIVING SEASON: Julie Miller and Major Brian Smith from the Gympie Salvation Army are asking the community to help those most in need.

We need your help to make a difference this Christmas

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering another menu of nutritious meals next week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Seqwater warns of blue green algae threat

When blue green algae forces the closure of Borumba Dam, the local economy of Imbil is heavily impacted.

Lake Borumba visitors warned about potential blue green algae

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

THE industry awards were handed out today, with the main awards to take place on Wednesday.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Event promises a very Mary Christmas

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.

Mary St gears up for Christmas bonanza

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS RETREAT

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $480,000

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... UNDER CONTRACT

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $675,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

AT HOME IN THE MARY VALLEY

716 Kandanga Creek Road, Kandanga Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $595,000

All the hard works done, this beautiful property of 12.01ha (almost 30 acres) has a huge well-appointed home, two sheds, large dam and fully fenced. The house is a...

PRIVACY + LOCATION = OPPORTUNITY

Canina 4570

House 4 1 4 Offers Over...

Nearly 40 acres with two road frontage, good pastures to suit horses or cattle. 3 dams in total, one is spring fed. Situated on the Tin Can Bay Road with good...

EASILY WORKED GRAZING COUNTRY

Curra 4570

Rural 3 2 1 $785,000

We are proud to present this exceptional grazing property only 21kms from Gympie to the market. 195.7acres (79.2ha) fully fenced into 10 paddocks all with water...

MARY VALLEY LIFESTYLE

351 Sterling Road, Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 3 $699,000

Come and witness what the valley has to offer. You may be wondering what it's like to live in the Mary Valley; this is your chance to enjoy the serenity everyone...

STUNNING ACREAGE PROPERTY

67 Reid Road, Widgee 4570

House 3 2 5 $449,000

Spectacular views, immaculate breathtaking home, deep swimming hole in the crystal clear creek, large sheds and plenty of storage. The home consists of 3 large...

RETIREE&#39;S RETREAT

Neerdie 4570

House 2 2 3 $250,000

Total feeling of privacy on 2023m2 block with fertile, grow-anything soil. Established gardens, greenhouse and potting shed. Single carport and lock-up...

DIVERSE AND UNIQUE

Neerdie 4570

Rural 0 0 $649,000

Take your pick of agricultural pursuits with this outstanding property. 223.7 acres (9054ha) situated approximately 20 mins from Gympie or Tin Can Bay. Approx...

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

INSIDE STORY: Disused pipeline stops hundreds from building

TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building.

Santos responds but Tully says easements issue must be addressed

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!