Event drawing hundreds of state competitors to Gympie

Massive sporting event hosted by the Gympie club on December 7.

Massive sporting event hosted by the Gympie club on December 7.

SWIMMING: More than 300 competitors are expected to descend on Gympie next Saturday for the Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival.

High-calibre swimmers will compete in the carnival and The Gympie Times will be livestreaming the action on gympietimes.com.au.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said the swimmers would be travelling from a huge region.

BIG SPLASH: Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White excited for the 344 swimmers attending the carnival this Saturday.

“We have competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah,” she said.

“It will be a huge day for the Gympie Gold Fins Club but everyone is very excited and it is fantastic opportunity to host a meet on our home turf. We have some amazing young swimmers ranging from ages 7–15 who are looking forward to racing on the day.”

Club members and sisters Abby and Emily Schooth are two swimmers you will not want to miss.

Swimming - Emily and Abby Schooth. Photo: Bec Singh

This will be the first time they have been livestreamed and they said it would be a perfect opportunity to showcase the sport to the Gympie community.

“It is really exciting that the event is going to be livestreamed,” Abby said.

“I think it is a really fun sport and this will help promote swimming in Gympie and show that it is a really fun sport.”

MORE:

Gympie swimmer hopes to make splash in the pool towards state champs

Swim superstars to compete at monster Gympie carnival

Abby has been training for a few months and she is confident it will pay off in the pool.

“I like competing and there will be some good competition out there next week,” she said.

“Backstroke is my best stroke and my aim is to see how close I can get to my personal bests.

“Training has been good and hopefully it is right on the money.”

Emily took inspiration from her sister to dive in the pool.

“I started competitively swimming when I was seven but I wanted to follow in Abby’s footsteps,” she said.

“I want to get some personal bests in the pool and state times so I can enter more events.”

The event will be held at the Gympie Aquatic and Recreational Centre with warm-ups starting at 7.30am and racing from 8.30am.