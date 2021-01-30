Menu
One person had to be taken to hospital last night after a single vehicle crash at Imbil.
News

Evening crash at Imbil puts one person in Coast hospital

JOSH PRESTON
30th Jan 2021 12:16 PM
A single vehicle crash at Imbil yesterday evening put one person in a Sunshine Coast Hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were called to the scene of the crash on Barsby Rd just after 6pm, with one person in need of further treatment.

That person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A man was then rushed to hospital early this morning after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie on David Drive.

The man was also in a stable condition.

Two more people were taken to hospital after a motorbike crash at Kin Kin later this morning.

More on that latest crash to come.

