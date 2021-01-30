Evening crash at Imbil puts one person in Coast hospital

One person had to be taken to hospital last night after a single vehicle crash at Imbil.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were called to the scene of the crash on Barsby Rd just after 6pm, with one person in need of further treatment.

That person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A man was then rushed to hospital early this morning after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie on David Drive.

The man was also in a stable condition.

Two more people were taken to hospital after a motorbike crash at Kin Kin later this morning.

More on that latest crash to come.