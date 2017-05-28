Euthanised pony confirmed to have had Hendra

The AVA has said a case at Kilkivan where the owner of a sick horse falsified horse health declaration documentation, underscored the need for vaccinating horses against Hendra virus.

BIOSECURITY Queensland has advised a positive Hendra virus case was diagnosed earlier this month in a paddock pony on the Gold Coast hinterland.

The case was diagnosed by a private veterinarian who is confirmed to have been wearing Personal Protective Equipment at the time. The infected pony, which was not vaccinated against Hendra virus, has been euthanised and another unvaccinated horse on the property is being monitored. Biosecurity Queensland is now managing the case and has quarantined the property.

Spokesperson for the Australian Veterinary Association, Dr Ben Poole, said it's critical that horses located in high risk Hendra areas are vaccinated against Hendra virus.

"It is even more important that horses from these areas are vaccinated when they compete in events where there are horses and people coming together in large numbers. It provides a horse health and welfare benefit, and a public health benefit,” he said.

This latest diagnosis, along with two recent incidents where a horse show at Brookfield was disrupted by a suspected Hendra case, and another at Kilkivan where the owner of a sick horse falsified horse health declaration documentation, underscores the need for vaccinating horses against Hendra virus.

"Horse Health Declarations (HHD's) cannot be relied upon to provide protection from this insidious disease,” Dr Poole said.

"Equine vets work closely with horse owners and event organisers to help make Australian horses and horse sports as safe and successful as possible. It's impossible for an owner of a sick horse, or their veterinarian to determine by examining it whether it has contracted Hendra virus infection.”

Dr Poole said testing for the disease takes time and delays possible live-saving therapies.

"That is why vaccination is so important, because a vaccinated horse has an extremely low risk of having Hendra virus infection. Horse owners deserve to have their weekend sport and leisure uninterrupted by the threat of Hendra virus and the only way to do that is to ensure that horses from high risk Hendra areas attending events are vaccinated.”

"Another horse has died from a preventable disease, and people potentially and unnecessarily exposed to the virus. Vaccination is the only way to ensure high standards of horse health and welfare while also protecting veterinarians, horse handlers and owners from contracting this deadly virus,” Dr Poole said