Eureka strikes Gympie gold

Contributed | 17th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
BINGO FUN: Freshwater Villas manager Karen Crossley and bingo helper Lea Slade have fun organising bingo for some of the residents at Freshwater Villas.
BINGO FUN: Freshwater Villas manager Karen Crossley and bingo helper Lea Slade have fun organising bingo for some of the residents at Freshwater Villas. Renee Albrecht

EUREKA Villages, one of Australia's largest operators of rental retirement villages, has recently acquired Freshwater Villas in Ada Street, Gympie.

The acquisition comes as a part of the continued growth strategy of the ASX listed company, and has been welcomed by the residents.

With more than 35 rental senior villages in regional and metropolitan areas across the country, Eureka is pleased to strike some Gympie gold.

Andrew Heyer is the Operations Manager at Eureka Villages and a former Gympie local.

"I grew up in Gympie and continue to regularly visit family here, so it is good to see the company acquiring a village in some familiar territory,” he said.

The residents of Eureka Freshwater Villas can expect some minor changes to the community and grounds of the village.

"This is already a popular village with excellent facilities and services. Eureka plans on some minor changes and improvements to what is already a great facility,” Mr Heyer said.

Residents of Eureka Freshwater Villas will also benefit from Eureka Village's unique partnership with Blue Care, one of Australia's most trusted aged care providers.

This partnership gives residents access to personalised and professional care services in the comfort of their own home.

As one of only a few rental retirement villages in Gympie, Eureka Freshwater Villas offers seniors comfortable independent living in a warm and welcoming community.

"Our philosophy is simple,” Mr Heyer said,

"We provide an excellent standard of community living at an affordable price.”

With an increasing number of seniors looking for alternatives to owning a home or buying into expensive retirement villages, it is no wonder that villages offering units for rent with no entry or exit fees such as Eureka Freshwater Villas Gympie are in such high demand.

For more information on Eureka Freshwater Villas Gympie, call in to see the friendly on-site village manager Karen at 1-15 Ada St.

Alternatively, you can call 5481 1222 or email gympie@ eurekavillages.com.au.

