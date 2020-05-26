Eumundi markets to reopen in June

EUMUNDI’S famous markets will reopen on Wednesday, June 10 with new social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

The markets have been closed since late March when COVID-19 restrictions came into place.

Today the Eumundi and District Community Associations announced they will be reopening their markets in Eumundi on the terraces in Memorial Drive, along with Parkside Markets next to Dick Caplick Park, Eumundi Square in Albert Street and the Pavilion Markets on the main street.

Market manager Jenny Formosa said Queensland directives eased on Friday, May 15 allowing a number of markets to reopen, however they chose not to rush in to reopening.

“There is a lot to organise to ensure our COVID-19 safe plans are well understood by stallholders, our safety procedures are implemented on the ground as well as raising visitor awareness of our hygiene and social distancing expectations and guidelines,” she said.

Hand sanitiser station checkpoints, social distancing signage, product handling restrictions, and no touch payment options are integral parts of the reopening arrangements, along with a soft promotional campaign to encourage locals to come out in a fresh open air shopping environment aimed at supporting local businesses.

With a number of boutique shops reopening in the main street of Eumundi, the reopening of the markets brings with it the opportunity for the whole town to begin its economic recovery after the last eight weeks where most of the town has been closed for business.

The Imperial Hotel Eumundi manager Paul Thomas said: “It’s vital that we open what we can when we can.”

“It’s in all of our best interests to make sure we do it as safely as possible and I think the markets are doing it the smart way and look forward to going down there on the first day back to support local traders.”

Visit Sunshine Coast industry and membership development manager Andrew Fairbairn said the Eumundi markets was one of the Sunshine Coast’s most popular attractions, and the reopening of the I Love Eumundi Markets would help support local businesses.

“The Eumundi Markets is a major draw card for the Sunshine Coast, and its ‘support local’ focus is one that clearly resonates with locals and visitors alike,” he said.

“We must take a ‘crawl, walk, run’ approach when it comes to recovery post COVID-19, and we commend the steps EDCA has taken to ensure the I Love Eumundi Markets will reopen with a firm COVID Safe plan in place.”