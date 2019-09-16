Menu
Politics

EU concerned over Saudi oil attack

16th Sep 2019 3:16 AM

The attack on two Saudi oil facilities threatens security and undermines efforts to reduce tensions in the region, the European Union says, while stressing the need to clearly establish who was behind the incident.

"Yesterday's attack by drones on two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia poses a real threat to regional security," an EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement, expressing sympathy to the Saudi authorities and people.

"At a time when tensions in the region are running high, this attack undermines ongoing work at de-escalation and dialogue," the statement says.

"It is important to clearly establish the facts and determine responsibility for this deplorable attack," the spokesperson said, calling for "maximum restraint and de-escalation."

