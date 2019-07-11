Ethical underwear label to make five shades of 'nude'

Founder of The Unseen clothing label, Caitlyn Overell (left), with models in tones of "nude” underwear.

A SUNSHINE Coast underwear label is on a mission to shake up the fashion industry, offering "nude" underwear, matching more skin tones than the conventional beige.

The business is crowdfunding to launch a range of nude underwear in five tones.

Founder Caitlyn Overell also has a passion for sustainability, and says the fashion industry is "rampant" with synthetic fibres and chemically-infused cottons.

Ms Overell said it was hard to believe the community had come to accept synthetic underwear as the norm.

"It's everywhere, and it's the cause of such major environmental devastation and pollution, alongside offering a bacterial breeding ground for our most sensitive areas," she said.

"So I set on a range of underwear that was as kind on our planet and people as it is on our privates."

She said The Unseen was a social change agency as much as it was a fashion company.

"It wasn't an 'a-ha' moment, it was the product of much observation, disbelief and frustrations shared with many, when what was needed just wasn't there," Ms Overell said.

"I decided that if these big brands won't sit up, listen and take action- then I should."

The Unseen clothing label is raising funds to launch its five-tone range of "nude” underwear. Contributed

With every purchase of women's and men's underwear, The Unseen donates five per cent of profits to supply new underwear to crisis shelters.

Ms Overell said when she learned that new underwear was one of the most in-demand and least donated items for crisis shelters across Australia, she realised her label could offer much needed support to those seeking refuge from crisis, homelessness and domestic violence without such basic necessities.

The new business is using ING Bank's Dreamstarter crowdfunding program to launch.

With less than one week remaining, The Unseen's ING Dreamstarter campaign has raised more than $24,400 in pledges, leaving Ms Overell within reach of her $30,000 funding goal.

ING has pledged $15,000 to the launch of The Unseen's debut collection and The Unseen's donation of hundreds of pairs of new underwear to their partnering crisis shelter, Brisbane Youth Service.

"A successful campaign will mean that we will be able to produce the entire nude-inclusive range and kickstart the impact we will have in the lives of those living in crisis," Ms Overell said.

For more information visit https://campaigns.ing.com.au/DreamStarter/Support-now/theunseen