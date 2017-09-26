35°
Esky murder trial: Father and son found guilty

John Weekes
A STUNNED father and son have been found guilty of murdering Shaun Barker, whose remains were found in Toolara Forest.

A Brisbane Supreme Court jury found Matthew Leslie Armitage, 25 and his father Stephen John Armitage both guilty, nearly three and a half years after Mr Barker's remains were found.

The trial heard claims Mr Barker was kidnapped from the Gold Coast after being accused of stealing drugs, then held hostage in an esky.

Prosecutor Glen Cash claimed Stephen Armitage, 48 told a witness: "We smashed his kneecaps in, broke his fingers...smashed his face in. You wouldn't even recognise him."

As the jury delivered its verdict on Tuesday, the Cooloola Cove man looked in disbelief to his son, sitting to the dock on his left.

The younger Armitage was then found guilty too, prompting tears from family supporters sitting behind the dock.

