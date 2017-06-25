Escaping the Gympie winter

This millpond was the South Pacific for much of our journey. Here we are docked at Suva with Fiji off in the background.

I REMEMBER the winters of my youth in Victoria - cold, grey, wet and miserable.

Winter here in Gympie is decidedly better with clear blue, cloudless skies, and warm spots in the sun, but the chance to give winter the slip for two weeks and head out to tropical Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu was an opportunity too good to pass up.

My travelling companion, my 76 year old mum, and I were excited to be embarking on a P&O Cruise called the Bounty Adventure aboard one of the smaller ships of the line, the Pacific Aria.

Right off the bat, we were given priority check-in, and waited to board, a process, that all up took us about an hour and a half.

Once on board, we made a b-line for our compact cabin on deck 6.

Accommodation on board the Pacific Aria ranges from meagre to stately, each according to budget, but it doesn't matter what deck you are on, you always get exceptional service.

Our cabin steward Ellie was fantastic.

For our two week voyage, every day, twice a day, she looked after our every need.

Every morning we'd come back from breakfast to find our beds made, our clothes neatly folded and fresh, clean towels in the bathroom.

Each evening after our adventures we'd return to find turned down beds, with chocolates on the pillow, a fresh bucket of ice for a nightcap and sometimes a creature made from folded towels or facewashers, taking the form of elephants, monkeys, penguins, rabbits, and dogs wearing our sunglasses.

Our cabin steward Ellie surprised us with this rabbit, a monkey, an elephant, a dog wearing mum's sunglasses and a penguin during our trip. Donna Jones

Often the most difficult decision for the day was where, when and what to eat.

Aria has four restaurants that are included in your fare price -

The Waterfront, which is a fine dining restaurant with a nightly change of fare;

Angelo's, which specialises in Italian inspired cuisine;

Dragon Lady, which is a modern, Asian infusion and;

The Pantry, which is almost like an all-you-can-eat food court with different booths where your can get a wide variety of dishes inspired by different nation's cuisine.

All, except the Pantry, provided silver service with their a la carte fare.

Our first stop was Noumea in New Calendonia. We arrived at around 3pm local time (12pm here) on the Sunday, and stayed until around 10pm and even though most of the city was shut, and we were only there for a short time, the locals really put on a show at the port, with a handicraft's market and native musicians and dancers.

We popped ashore for some speed shopping and to get our passports stamped before heading back onboard for the first of four cocktail evenings and some late night karaoke.

One of the Pacific Aria Entertainment crew, Leigh, models my pink, sparkly sun-glasses in the Ocean Bar. Donna Jones

Monday was a seaday and a chance to explore our transportation.

Cruising has come a long way since the days of shuffleboard and bingo, however, if you want to do that, you still can.

Or, you can go on the flying fox and fly along the length of the ship from stern to aft if you like (just like my mum did on the final two days - she wasn't the eldest daredevil they've ever had on board, though. That honour belongs to a 92 year old woman from a cruise earlier in the year), enjoy one of the broadway style shows, or get involved in numerous onboard activities or games or just relax by the pool.

Mum gets kitted out before taking the flying fox from the stern funnel, above the Lido deck and the swimming pool, down to the aft funnel. Funny thing is, though, she got stuck halfway on her second run because the prevailing winds were too strong! Donna Jones

Our next stop was Nuku'Alofa, the capital city of Tonga.

We pulled in to the dock there at midday on Wednesday to the sound of native drums, and the melodic harmonies of the island folk singing as they danced some traditional dances.

Even before we disembarked we could see the stately white Royal Palace with its manicured lawns and gardens and the grand Treasury directly in front of the dock, which was being decked out for a gala Royal event that evening.

There was a market beside the dock where you could change money for the native Pa'anga.

However, to really get a feel for the city and discover why they are called The Friendly Islands, mum and I and another passenger wandered a couple of blocks over to the traditional markets.

There, on sale were magnificent creations made from pandanas grass and palm fronds, feathers and shell.

Sadly, most of these wonderful handicrafts were off the shopping list because of Australia's strict bio-security laws, so it was a case of admiring these artworks from afar.

The next day we anchored off the coast of another Tongan island and took 'tenders' (the lifeboats) into the town of Vava'u.

Tonga hasn't been visited by cruise-ships as frequently as the other ports of call, so getting out past the port markets and into the township itself was a chance to experience what daily life is like for the Tongan people.

This time I went exploring on my own and found a little tavern off the main road called the Bounty Bar.

This building, little more than an open air shack with wide verandas on one side, and a servery on the other, looked down over the beautiful and crowded bay, full of yachts, tinnies and all manner of smaller sea-going vessels.

The view from the Bounty Bar in Vava'u. Donna Jones

Although the day was mainly overcast, the seas were calm and there was little breeze to stir the hot and heavy air which hung about us and was ready to greet us at all of our ports of call.

It was here I enjoyed some of the best quiche and green papaya salad I've ever tasted, washed down with a can of coke zero, all for less than $10 Australian.

I have it on good authority that the beer there was pretty good too.

After lunch I wandered back down to the port where local school children were dancing and singing for our entertainment and one lively number inspired a passenger to teach a local woman how to jive, after he had negotiated and paid her husband for the privilege, of course.

School children sing and dance for the entertainment of the passengers of the Pacific Aria at Vava'u. Donna Jones

Back on board the Aria, the air-conditioning was a welcome relief after the heat of the day.

Our cruise, The Bounty Adventure, was so named because one of the 'ports' is a day of scenic cruising around the area of the Bounty mutiny.

On April 28, 1789, crew members aboard the HMS Bounty mutinied against the captain, Lieutenant William Bligh (who later became Governor of New South Wales) and set him adrift in a life-raft, along with 18 members of the crew in the middle of the south Pacific.

In a remarkable feat of navigation and determination, Bligh was able to pilot the lifeboat to Timor (over 6000km away), while the mutineers, lead by Fletcher Christian, went on to colonise Pit Cairn and Norfolk Islands.

We reached the spot where Bligh was set adrift on 9.30am on the Friday, but only after we took a tiny detour past the volcanic island of Tofua, where Bligh's first stop was on his way to Timor.

The following day we awoke in Suva, the capital of Fiji.

Fiji in the background across Suva Bay. Donna Jones

Many passengers were unimpressed with Suva, and admittedly, the port is a grimy, uninviting place.

But to mum and I the best part about visiting Suva is the people. Wherever we went, there were friendly faces saying 'Bula' (hello) to us. The trick with Suva though is to stand your ground.

Be polite when people offer you something, but ultimately refuse if you don't want what they are offering.

We wandered down to the Post Office to get our passports stamped and discovered a group of artists and handicraft merchants all on our own.

Speaking with these people was a wonderful experience and they told us of the process involved in making the wooden souvenirs, shell and pearl jewellery and hand-woven items they had for sale (at a fraction of what you would pay at the shops).

Mum meets some of the friendly locals at Suva. Donna Jones

People there were genuinely lovely, but the poverty of some of the people is evident. Begging in Fiji is illegal but you may still find yourself approached.

Denaru, where we visited the following day by catamaran, was a much more palatable view of Fiji, but also highly commercialised.

Mum with one of the security guards in his uniform, complete with skirt, in Denaru. Donna Jones

It's a resort town, reminescent of Noosa, with hotels such as the Hilton, the Radisson, the Sheraton and Sofitel all situated within a couple of kilometres of one another.

The marina is connected to each of these, and others, and the golf and racquet club by a bus circuit called the Bula Bus.

These buses run all day at roughly 10 minute intervals and an $8 (Fiji) ticket meant you could climb on board these thatched roofed, open-sided buses from anywhere on the circuit as many times as you wanted.

Mum and I boarded the bus and got off at the Golf Club, to enjoy some pizza for lunch and found ourselves right on the edge of the golf coarse in a large, open pavilion with slate floors and birds happily pecking up whatever crumbs or morsels you throw to them.

Our table on the golf course at Denaru at the Golf and Racquet Club. Donna Jones

When the pizza arrived, it was so massive, it was served on a plate the size of a tractor's hubcap and between us we couldn't finish it.

After lunch we wandered down to the carpark to catch the Bula Bus again, but an employee of the club swung by and picked us up in his golf cart and took us across to the opposite side of the circuit so we would get back to the marina faster.

He flagged down the bus and we hoped straight off the cart and straight onto the bus. Then we did a little shopping and headed back to the ship via tender.

The Pacific Aria from the top deck of the catamaran that took us to Port Denaru. The trip back to the ship took significantly longer and was less comfortable because we drew a life-boat tender as our ride. Donna Jones

Up until this point, we'd had glassy seas and almost no swell, however we scored a little choppy weather which had the Aria rocking along on seas of up to two metres.

On Tuesday we arrived at Vila in Vanuatu and took the opportunity to get out of the city and see the turtle sanctuary at Naiwe Beach.

We hired a driver called Alton from Rygra Shore Tours and for $60 Australian each he took mum and I the 50km round trip to the sanctuary, waited while we explored the sanctuary, then drove us into Vila where he waited while mum and I did our duty-free shopping, and then dropped us back to the port three hours later.

The admissions booth at Naiwe beach with the traditional thatched roof and carved totems to ward off evil. Donna Jones

Naiwe beach was brilliant. They have five month old baby turtles you can hold, and a dam style tank with a number of sea turtles, where you can swim with them and feed them pawpaw.

There was also an enclosure where you can see some fiercesome looking, but ultimately placid, coconut crabs, and a new tank with a reef shark, a sea turtle that looked to be over 100 years old, and some giant clams all visable through the crystal clear water.

The shark tank at Naiwe Beach with the giant clams and sea turtle clearly visible. Donna Jones

Our admission price of $20 Australian included a really tasty barbecued lunch with tuna steaks, beef steaks, chicken and sausages and sweet potato chips and mash, and barbecued banana.

After a little duty free shopping (and lets face it , who doesn't love that?) we headed back to the ship for the final leg of our journey.

The second last night was the Gatsby themed 1920's party and all the passengers pulled out the stops to celebrate in style.

Onboard, you can make your own flapper head-piece and learn how to Charleston, and all night there was free champagne flowing.

We were even treated to a whale spout off the starboard side during the day, which was unusual because it was very early in the season.

Naiwe Beach in Villa is just beautiful and every thing you expect when you talk about the South Pacific. Donna Jones

On our last day, we made the most of the onboard shopping sales and picked up a few last minute souvenirs, before sadly packing our bags and turning in for an early and chilly 6am disembarkation at the Port of Brisbane.

When it comes to holidaying, I cannot recommend cruising highly enough.

It's affordable, it's fun and it truly is a holiday because all of the cooking and cleaning is taken care of.

There are even kids clubs and a laundry service onboard, so it really is a chance to escape and unwind for a couple of weeks, while learning about different cultures, meeting new people and experiencing foreign climes.

What's not to love?