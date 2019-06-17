Escaped prisoner could be heading for Gympie

HELP SOUGHT: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old Viva Dodd who escaped from police custody on Friday.

HELP SOUGHT: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old Viva Dodd who escaped from police custody on Friday. QPS

A MAN who escaped police custody while on his way to the Bundaberg Hospital could be heading for Gympie or Murgon, Bundaberg Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said.

The 39-year-old man Viva Dodd was on remand for domestic violence matters when he broke a police car window and fled while returning from treatment for a hand injury on Friday.

He was in custody due to allegations of violent behaviour, however there are no ongoing concerns in relation to the safety of the public.

He is described as Aboriginal, 170cm tall with a solid build, brown hair with two rat tails at the rear and brown eyes.

Wanted by the police. Viva Dodds distinctive tattoos. Brian Cassidy

His left hand is bandaged with two fingers splinted.

He has several tattoos including a large dragon on his right upper arm and a heart on his left upper arm.

Anyone who sights Viva Dodd is asked to immediately call 000 and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and can reference QP1901152928.