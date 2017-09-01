eSafety proves vital for Cooloola Christian College

COOLOOLA Christian College is participating in the Alannah and Madeline Foundation's National eSmart Week from September 4-8.

The school will join other communities across Australia to show their commitment to cyber safety, well-being and wise digital citizenship.

The foundation was set up in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

They enthusiastically accepted the challenge, with students and staff participating in a range of activities, including colouring in safety messages, discussion groups and cyber safety quizzes to demonstrate their commitment to building online safety and well-being in their community.

Cooloola Christian College's Principal Trevor Norman said internet safety is a priority.

"As students of all ages have increasing access to technology, it is important that we are guiding their thinking and helping them to make wise choices when they are online,” Mr Norman said.

More than 1200 Australian communities took part in last year's inaugural event and numbers are expected to increase significantly in 2017.

The Alannah and Madeline Foundation CEO, Lesley Podesta, said last year's National eSmart Week initiative proved how important it was to Australian communities to protect young people online.

She said Foundation programs such as eSmart were pivotal in educating people of all ages about cyber safety.

"The internet is a great place to learn, be creative and stay connected, but with one in seven young Australians found to have been cyber bullied each year, it is important we invest in giving our communities the skills they need to be responsible and safe online,” Ms Podesta said. "The best way to educate Australians about cyber safety is through our children.

"We know that National eSmart Week gives us the chance to promote important themes and messages by running engaging activities for young Australians.”

National eSmart Week is an initiative developed by the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, in partnership with Telstra Foundation.