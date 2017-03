A PLANNED power supply interruption for Gunalda and surrounding areas next Wednesday, March 29, has been postponed due to wet weather.

Power was scheduled to be cut to 375 customers between 8.30am and 1pm to enable crews to replace poles and cross-arms and undertake other preventative maintenance work on the Gunalda feeder line.

Ergon Energy says the work has been tentatively rescheduled for April 27 and affected customers will be notified by mail prior to the outage.