Equestrian centre name one of 5 things on council's agenda

RULED OUT? A policy on naming honours is being considered by the council following a pitch to name the new Kilkivan equestrian building after the late Vern Berry.

RULED OUT? A policy on naming honours is being considered by the council following a pitch to name the new Kilkivan equestrian building after the late Vern Berry. Renee Albrecht

AFTER wrangling with "how soon is too soon” to name property in honour of a person last month, Gympie Regional Council has come up with a solution: a policy.

A draft Memorials and Monuments Policy is in the works following a push for the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre building to be named after the town's "favourite son”, Vern Berry.

Mr Berry died on June 18, aged 60.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon's motion was left on the table amid concern it was "too soon” after his death.

It is back before the council today, with the council's report revealing the new policy was in the works too.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Under the proposed policy, the council would consider naming honours to a group who made a "substantial and outstanding” contribution to the community, a "significant” historic or cultural event, or someone "strongly linked” to the region who had a large impact to the region.

Vern Berry on Rosana, joined by Morgan Berry (left) riding Tempo, and Rahni Wason (right) on Selina prepare for a Kilkivan horse ride. Renee Albrecht

"The contribution of the individual must have been exceptional and extend beyond what might reasonably be expected through paid employment or voluntary contribution to the community,” the report said.

People will not be considered for any naming honour until at least a year after their death.

Seven letters of support from Kilkivan have been given to the council.

The protection of threatened species in the Southside Local Development Area is also on today's menu.

Southside. Philippe Coquerand

The council wants to amend its temporary vegetation protection to prevent clearing within the environment corridor.

The existing protection expires on October 11, and council proposes backdating the new proposal to today to "alleviate risk associated with pre-emptive clearing”.

There are 101 lots within the development constrained by steep slopes or the 100-year flood level.

More than half of these are connected to the environment corridor.

Gympie Town Hall Leeroy Todd

Gympie South Lions Club's lease is also expected to be renewed by the council, and the Chatsworth Botanical Gardens is recommended to become the official name of the reserve opposite Chatsworth Hall.

The name Chatsworth Parklands had been floated. However, community feedback was that it was too similar to the Chatsworth Park roadside rest area, with concerns travellers may have trouble locating the parks when searching on GPS.

The undergrounding of Rainbow Beach's power lines is also on the agenda, albeit behind closed doors in committee.