Epstein’s mystery woman in ‘safe house’

by Emily Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:46 AM

 

Ghislaine Maxwell - the British socialite who's long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein's madam - is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being "protected because of the information she has on the world's most powerful people".

Ms Maxwell, 58, allegedly procured young women and groomed them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy pals, but she has remained out of public view after the convicted sex offender's rearrest last year and his death in jail in August, reported the New York Post.

She has always denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump, his future wife Melania Knauss, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
On the heels of a Reuters report that Ms Maxwell was the main focus of an FBI investigation into several "people who facilitated" the dead paedophile's alleged sexual abuse, a source tells Page Six: "Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments.

"They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net - caught at Epstein's house."

The source added of Ms Maxwell, who has homes in Manhattan and London, "She is not in the US, she moves around. She is sometimes in the UK but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection."

The source added that Britain's disgraced Prince Andrew had begged Ms Maxwell to come forward and give an interview to protect him after he was accused of having sex with one of Epstein's most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he strongly denies.

Ms Maxwell at the fourth annual WIE Symposium at Centre 548 on September 20, 2013. Picture: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
But Ms Maxwell refused, forcing the Prince to conduct his own disastrous interview.

The source said: "Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn't in her best interests."

The source also added, "If the US government was really interested in bringing in Ghislaine, the IRS would have looked at her tax returns and the income she may have got from Epstein and perhaps some of his powerful associates."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

