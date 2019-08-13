Epstein’s Cairns ‘sex slave’ describes anguish over suicide

A CAIRNS woman who described herself as disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave" has spoken of her anguish over his death and how he "stole" her hopes of justice.

Virginia Giuffre's husband woke her early on Sunday to tell her Epstein had been found dead in his New York jail cell, where he was being held accused of orchestrating a sex trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre as pictured on the website of her charity Victims Refuse Silence, Virgina was once associated with American Businessman Jeffrey Epstein. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Mrs Giuffre, who lives in Cairns, was one of his main accusers and told The New York Times she cried when her husband told her the news of his suicide and while she was grateful Epstein would never harm anyone again, she was angry he would not answer for his conduct.

"We've worked so hard to get here and he stole that from us, too," she told the publication.

Epstein died in an apparent suicide. PICTURE: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP

Epstein, 66, was found hanged in his New York jail cell on Saturday in an apparent suicide, raising wild conspiracy theories and serious questions about his death now under investigation by the FBI and US Inspector-General.

Mother-of-three Mrs Giuffre alleges she "hid in fear for years" over sex tapes and secret diaries kept to blackmail powerful figures by the disgraced billionaire.

She alleges in court documents recently unsealed in the US that authorities there have obtained footage of her having underage sex with rich and famous men secretly filmed at sex parties in Epstein's mansions. Mrs Giuffre, who went by her maiden name of Roberts, said Epstein

Virginia Roberts (who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre) says she was Palm Beach multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually when she was 16. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"debriefed her" after she had sex with his "associates" so that he would possess "intimate and potentially embarrassing information" that could be used for blackmail. She told how she fled to Australia and started a new life two decades ago out of fear she may be silenced by Epstein or those he was allegedly blackmailing.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was one of those named by Mrs Giuffre in court documents which include claims she was allegedly "lent out" by Epstein for three sexual encounters with the prince.

In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach. PICTURE: AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi

She alleges Prince Andrew "loved my feet and even licked between my toes".

At the time, the royal was pictured with the then 17-year-old with his arm around her waist in the London flat of her alleged madam in 2001. The Duke and Buckingham Palace vehemently denied her claims.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and charged with sex trafficking dozens of underage girls while a law enforcement search of his Upper East Side apartment reportedly revealed compact discs in a locked safe labelled "Young [Name] + [Name]".

Epstein, who was jailed for child prostitution in 2008, was found hanged on Saturday just hours after Mrs Giuffre's court documents laid bare the depths of his abuse.