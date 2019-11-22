EPIC VIEWS: Thor-style mansion under construction

DREAM HOUSE: A high-end home is under construction at a prime Dicky Beach location. Photo: Patrick Woods

A THOR-style mega mansion under construction on one of the Sunshine Coast's most sought-after beachfront properties is already making waves, and the slab hasn't even been laid.

Dicky Beach residents have been quick to speculate on what's going on at the Wilson Ave construction site, across from Portobello Resort.

Excavators and drill rigs have been lowering the ground to create the basement at the four-level mansion, which was approved by Sunshine Coast Council last year.

Work is progressing on the four-level Wilson Ave home. Photo: Patrick Woods

Plans by local developer Adams and Sparks show provisions for a full-sized tennis court, 40m lap pool, bowling lane and theatre room on the ground floor alone at the 1251sq m site.

The home will include a below-ground car park with space for a boat or caravan, with stairs leading to the ground-level entertainment area which will boast absolute beachfront views.

The first level will include a huge kitchen, bar and living areas, as well as two separate indoor decks overlooking the above-ground pool and Dicky Beach.

The home is split across three levels, with a separate below-ground car park. Photo: Contributed

The property's six bedrooms on the top floor will all boast a walk-in robe and ensuite, with the master bedroom overlooking pristine ocean views on its private balcony.

The third level will also have an open atrium, gallery, sewing room and office, with a lift to access other floors.

All six bedrooms will feature a walk-in robe and ensuite. Photo: Contributed

Bryant Building Contractors has estimated the construction budget could hit a whopping $10 million.

The property has remarkable similarities to Thor star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's $20 million mansion at Broken Head, NSW. The celebrity home includes six bedrooms, a steam room, media room, gym, games room and a 50m rooftop infinity pool.

On October 30 last year, Sunshine Coast Council approved the code-assessable application to redevelop the Dicky Beach site.

Dicky Beach residents have been quick to speculate at what’s going on at the prime site. Photo: Patrick Woods

The building, which covers 49.9 per cent of the total site area, must not exceed 8.5m above natural ground level.

The majority of the house will be set back 2m from side boundaries and 4.5m from the rear boundary.

Adams and Sparks did not respond to the Daily's request for comment.