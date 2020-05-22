Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
News

Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

by Rohan Smith
22nd May 2020 9:11 PM

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

 

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

Originally published as 'Epic' meteor actually Russian 'junk'

More Stories

Show More
editors picks meteor rockets satellite space junk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region legend believed to be gravely ill

        premium_icon Gympie region legend believed to be gravely ill

        News For 50 years he was the voice behind the microphone at the Gympie Show

        Beloved Gympie vet cared for all creatures great and small

        premium_icon Beloved Gympie vet cared for all creatures great and small

        News Large and small animal veterinarian Lindsay Freney made many friends through his...

        Gympie’s multi-million dollar boost in $608m Qld projects

        premium_icon Gympie’s multi-million dollar boost in $608m Qld projects

        News Seven projects stand to have big money thrown at them as part of the plan to get...

        Gympie police urge residents to be wary of ‘sneaky’ thieves

        premium_icon Gympie police urge residents to be wary of ‘sneaky’ thieves

        News Police share top tips after at least four car thefts were reported in the past...