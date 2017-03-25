30°
Environmental concerns spurs Mary Valley community into action

Jacob Carson | 25th Mar 2017 7:25 PM
Members of the newly formed Mary Valley Community Action group. Nick Bennett, Emma Bennett, Glenda Pickersgill, Greg Carlson, Sue martin, Jenni Ingram, James Perry, John Borchert, Marie Borchert, Reg Lawler, Judy Lawler.
Members of the newly formed Mary Valley Community Action group. Nick Bennett, Emma Bennett, Glenda Pickersgill, Greg Carlson, Sue martin, Jenni Ingram, James Perry, John Borchert, Marie Borchert, Reg Lawler, Judy Lawler.

SERIOUS concerns about the impact ongoing business projects are having on the Mary Valley's ecosystem has seen a group of concerned citizens band together to keep the projects in check.

Meeting late this afternoon at the Garapine Country Facility, the tentatively-titled Mary Valley Community Action group says large construction projects are often operating with abandon, with little to no consideration given to environmental impact .

Of particular concern was the ongoing activities of the Corbet's Group property adjoining Garapine, where earth moving equipment and the blasting of soil are regular features.

"I can't stress enough that we're not anti-business, we're not against employment opportunities and people in Gympie having jobs and making money,” said group member Greg Carlson.

"What concerns us is that there appears to be very little checks and balances in place to prevent potential damage to the environment and surrounding land.”

Of particular concern for Garapine are the levels of noise pollution created by earth-moving equipment and a sizeable grinder on-site, as well as the potential of residue caused by regular blasting drifting over to the facilities.

View of the Corbet's site from Garapine. Note the earth-moving equipment and pile of sediment to the right-hand side.
View of the Corbet's site from Garapine. Note the earth-moving equipment and pile of sediment to the right-hand side.

"There are waterways nearby as well that house endangered species, they're potentially being put at risk by this as well,” fellow group member Nick Bennett added.

"Not to mention what this land clearing may mean when we eventually get another flood as well.”

With construction projects like Corbet's springing up across the region, the purpose of the group is to push for accountability and for construction projects to minimise the risks to surrounding ecosystems.

Attempts to voice their concerns to the Gympie Regional Council, they argue, have yielded little in the way of results.

Mayor Mick Curran and Division Eight Councillor James Cochrane were unable to make the meeting this afternoon, With Councillor Cochrane saying in an email to Mr Carlson that he was striving to remain neutral between the two parties.

However, correspondence from Mayor Curran indicated he was interested in potentially meeting with group representatives later on.

"It's incredibly frustrating, we feel council needs to be more proactive,” Mr Carlson said.

"Like I said, we're not against businesses in Gympie thriving and people having jobs, but there needs to be some accountability.”

The group's next meeting is expected to be held at Amamoor Hall on Sunday afternoon, April 23, with details still to be confirmed.

