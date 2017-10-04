28°
Entrepreneur gong for Southside cafe

WINNER: Gympie Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year was Sharla Watson of Cafe by Farmer and Sun. Trena Waugh accepted the award on behalf of Sharla.
by Donna Jones

NO STRANGER to winning awards, Cafe by Farmer and Sun has collected another win for its head honcho.

Sharla Watson was awarded as Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the

Civic Centre last month.

While the little cafe on Gympie's Southside has been up and running for only a little more than two years, in that time Ms Watson and her team have garnered the titles of Entrepreneur of the Year, Marketing Excellence and Young Gun of the Year at last year's Gympie Women in Business Awards.

Ms Watson was delighted to be nominated and felt it was another nod that the personal touches she and her staff added to the business are what made it resonate with their many loyal customers.

"Everything we do here at Cafe by Farmer and Sun has a personal touch, which I believe makes us stand out,” Ms Watson said.

The judges were impressed with Ms Watson.

"Sharla's passion for her business has resulted in major growth and she and her staff are efficient in all aspects of their work environment and run excellent marketing campaigns,” the judging panel said.

"Her outstanding passion but down-to-earth approach and the fact she values her employees and customers and is succeeding in all areas with her business growth, were major attributes contributing to her award.”

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

  • Samantha Bradshaw of Jacaranda Dental
  • Melinda Murnane of Rhodavale Pork
  • Sharla Watson of Cafe by Farmer and Son
  • Stewart Willcock of Gympie Master Locksmiths

