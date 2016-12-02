Entrants take to race like ducks to water

IN THE LEAD: Winner of the 2016 central State School duck race, Colleen Lilley.

NOT even a mid-race downpour was enough to put a dampener on the running of Central State School's second annual Great Gympie Duck Race.

More than 400 coloured rubber ducks were launched on the Mary River on Saturday, November 26, making their way from upstream to the finish line on the river's iconic weir.

With more than $500 in prize money on offer, Central principal Geoff Pelling is hoping the event will become a mainstay on the school's social calendar.

First conceived by P&C fundraising co-ordinator Andrea Moreland, the race aims to raise much-needed funds not only for Gympie Central, but also for neighbouring schools who receive half of the funds raised through ducks sold by their school.

Dylan Partyka takes aim in the stone skipping contest Tom Daunt

Jones Hill, Gympie East, Woolooga and Dagun state schools, along with the Uniting Church Day Care Centre, came on board this year by selling ducks, providing food and manning information stalls on the day, while Dodts Floor covering and the Property Shop Australia provided business support.

Preliminary figures show an increase of up to 20 percent in sales and revenue raised for schools compared to the inaugural event last year, and plans to build on this year's success are already underway by engaging more school and community partnerships for next year.

On Saturday, Colleen Lilley's duck was the first across the finish line while Don Donnell backed up last year's win with a second place.

Don Donnell, Takaylee Bennett-Treeby and Sharntaya Bennett-Treeby. Donnell placed second with the girls claiming third place. Tom Daunt

Other events included a stone skimming competition, the running of Larry the Lead Duck (in which people could guess the time for $1) and a variety of other fun family activities, including a free jumping castle and face painting.

If this year is anything to go by, 2017 looks set to be the year of the duck!