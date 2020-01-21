Entire staff’s brutal revenge on boss

Workers at a popular live music venue have had the last laugh by resigning en masse over controversial plans for the space.

Staff at the 10 Feet Tall nightclub in Cardiff, Wales, took the drastic step yesterday, releasing a brutal statement regarding the shock resignations on the venue's website and official social media accounts, which have since been deleted by the owners.

In the statement, the team claims they had "no choice" but to step down in protest after a proposal to convert the nightclub into a commercial premises was leaked.

They claim company directors had submitted a planning application to the local council to turn 10 Feet Tall into a potential restaurant without informing staff, and that they only discovered the plans after being approached by reporters.

"We had no notification about this from our landlord so this came as a great shock to us. As of today, Monday 20th January 2020, the entire team of 10 Feet Tall including the management, bar staff and sound technicians will be resigning due to the actions of our company directors and their advisers," the stunning statement reads.

"We never wanted to have to do this but we feel that we have no choice.

"We love 10 Feet Tall but we feel that we cannot work under our present directors who have refused to have any communication with us regarding how we feel the venue should be run.

"We really want our venue to thrive as a space for live music and the community and we had so many plans for the venue we wanted to unveil over the coming months but unfortunately, these are now unable to come to fruition.

"We want to thank everyone who has attended 10 Feet Tall over the years from our customers to promoters, from DJs to bands. We are so sorry to everyone that had booked in future events at 10 Feet Tall and Undertone and we hope you understand our reasoning for having to do this."

A restaurant is on the cards for the nightclub’s basement and lower floors. Picture: Google

10 Feet Tall has been a fixture in the city since opening in 2008.

The proposal is especially controversial as it comes hot on the heels of a number of other high-profile live music venue closures in the area recently, with former staffer Theo Thomas telling the BBC it was "a dark day for Cardiff".

But according to Wales Online, planning documents claim the nightclub's conversion "should be welcomed" because it would "improve the balance" of Cardiff's CBD.

Under the plans, a restaurant would be opened in the nightclub's basement and ground floors while other parts of the venue could house commercial businesses such as beauty salons or medical centres.

A Facebook page called Save 10 Feet Tall has since been launched along with a change.org petition to keep it up and running.

However, it's not the first time staff have made headlines by quitting en masse.

In February 2019, the entire staff of US fast-food restaurant Sonic delivered the ultimate payback by resigning together due to their company's woeful conditions.

Customers at one branch in Circleville, Ohio discovered the protest via a handwritten note stickytaped to the door.

"Warning: Due to terrible management, the whole store has quit," the letter began.

"The company has been sold to people that don't give a f**k about anyone but themselves. "Sorry for the inconvenience, but our team refuses to work for a company that treats their employees like sh*t when they have put everything into this story."

And last September, New York gastropub The Shop was forced to close its doors after all 26 employees quit at the same time in payback over a number of long-running disputes.