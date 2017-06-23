Enthusiasm bears fruit for fast-growing slow foods business

FOR THE FUTURE: Cooloola Berries welcomes people like Sophie Blanco, a regular visitor from Gympie Echelon family daycare.

THERE is nothing slow about the hard-earned growth of the Lewis family's Cooloola Berries project in Tagigan Rd.

And we could hardly accuse Kim and Jason Lewis of operating at a snail's pace as they develop one of the region's most entertaining farming operations.

But "slow” is the name of the game, now that the farm-to-plate, Slow Food operation has won Slow Food Noosa's Snail of Approval, making it one of the first internationally accredited farm-to-plate local produce Slow Food operations in Australia.

Kids love it and some day care people bring their young customers out to Cooloola Berries every week to pick their own strawberries in beautiful, clear skied Gympie region weather.

Others pop out for meals, accompanied by delicious strawberry deserts and to refresh themselves with the new Cooloola Berries range of strawberry soft drinks and even cider.

We're licensed now,” Kim said yesterday.

And although the couple seem to be reaping massive rewards, Kim points out there is still a lot of work to be done (possibly more than ever).

And they have been working on their overnight success for years, with innovative agritourism ideas to maximise the benefits from a small but closely nurtured strawberry farm.

By this time three years ago they were already farming 55,000 plants and noting that, without some value adding, there might not be much of a living in their relatively small family enterprise.

At that stage they had been open to the public in a pick-it-yourself kind of way for three of their June-to-November seasons and had moved into catering for visitors.

The couple bought the 4ha farm in 2007 and poured all their effort into building the business into something they could live on and love.

Cooloola Berries now operates a restaurant to help give diners a farm-to-plate dining experience, concentrating on local food, in line with the Slow Food philosophy.

"It's about truly eating and living locally and, for visitors, it is their way of really being part of the area,” Mrs Lewis said.

"It's a totally transparent accreditation scheme and it aims to promote food tourism.

"The Snail of Approval rating operates throughout Europe and in Asia and America and it guarantees an emphasis on local produce.”

In addition to all that locally produced food, Cooloola Berries also stock a range of South Burnett and Granite Belt wines.