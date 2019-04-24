Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNTRY MUSIC STAR: Travis Collins will perform at Rainbow Beach on Saturday night.
COUNTRY MUSIC STAR: Travis Collins will perform at Rainbow Beach on Saturday night.
Whats On

Entertainment around the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Apr 2019 6:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DON'T miss Got Ya Covered playing from 7pm. The rock band duo from Gympie play a great mix of popular classic rock and Aussie rock.

Troop Train

DON'T miss this special train event honouring our past and present armed services personnel. It will depart the Historic Gympie Station on Tozer Street at 5.30pm for a twilight return journey to Amamoor. There will be live entertainment, face painting and RSL supported displays. You can purchase dinner at the Aussie BBQ at Amamoor. Beverages will also be available. Veterans and current armed services personnel will receive 50 percent off. Book via www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

FIONA O'Loughlin will make you laugh from 8-9.30pm tonight. Fiona is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian as well as accomplished writer, TV presenter and media personality. Cast in the 2018 Network Ten Program "I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here” Fiona won the title of Queen of the Jungle. In recent years Fiona has overcome a well-documented 'battle with the bottle'. This, like the other aspects of her life, has become 'material' for her stand-up. And Fiona is even funnier sober. Tickets are $39 and you can book them at www.trybooking.com.

Gympie Country Music Club

Don's miss this concert at the Senior Citizens Centre from 1pm. Enjoy some great country music and delicious afternoon tea from just $8.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

DON'T miss the Bull and Bronc on the Cnr of Rainbow Beach Road and Clarkson Drive. Gates open at 3pm with live music, bar, food stalls with the action starting from 5pm. There will be a $10,000 dollar prize with $5000 for the open bull ride. A music concert will follow after the rodeo, headlined by Travis Collins.

entertainment fiona o'loughlin gympie what's on gympie whats on live music and comedy what's on around the region whats on gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    13 pics of Gympie's rising stars making a play for Wide Bay

    premium_icon 13 pics of Gympie's rising stars making a play for Wide Bay

    News Gympie under-12s took on tough competition at the Wide Bay Trials at Bundaberg WIN Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    • 24th Apr 2019 6:19 PM
    When to see Anzac Day flypast in Gympie region

    premium_icon When to see Anzac Day flypast in Gympie region

    News Don't miss the action from the T-28 Trojan as it flies over Gympie.

    Work to start on $2.8m Gympie project this Friday

    Work to start on $2.8m Gympie project this Friday

    News Temporary fencing has already been installed