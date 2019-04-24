Entertainment around the Gympie region this weekend

FRIDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DON'T miss Got Ya Covered playing from 7pm. The rock band duo from Gympie play a great mix of popular classic rock and Aussie rock.

Troop Train

DON'T miss this special train event honouring our past and present armed services personnel. It will depart the Historic Gympie Station on Tozer Street at 5.30pm for a twilight return journey to Amamoor. There will be live entertainment, face painting and RSL supported displays. You can purchase dinner at the Aussie BBQ at Amamoor. Beverages will also be available. Veterans and current armed services personnel will receive 50 percent off. Book via www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

FIONA O'Loughlin will make you laugh from 8-9.30pm tonight. Fiona is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian as well as accomplished writer, TV presenter and media personality. Cast in the 2018 Network Ten Program "I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here” Fiona won the title of Queen of the Jungle. In recent years Fiona has overcome a well-documented 'battle with the bottle'. This, like the other aspects of her life, has become 'material' for her stand-up. And Fiona is even funnier sober. Tickets are $39 and you can book them at www.trybooking.com.

Gympie Country Music Club

Don's miss this concert at the Senior Citizens Centre from 1pm. Enjoy some great country music and delicious afternoon tea from just $8.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

DON'T miss the Bull and Bronc on the Cnr of Rainbow Beach Road and Clarkson Drive. Gates open at 3pm with live music, bar, food stalls with the action starting from 5pm. There will be a $10,000 dollar prize with $5000 for the open bull ride. A music concert will follow after the rodeo, headlined by Travis Collins.