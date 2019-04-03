Entertainment around the Gympie region this weekend

DON'T MISS: Bundaberg trio, The Brass Monkeys will be performing at the Tin Can Bay Country Club this Friday night.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Zed 28 performing in the Main Lounge from 7.30-11.30pm. Zed 28's line-up consists of a four-piece band of Paul, Mickey Riff, Peter Novak and Roger Lewis. Their music is danceable rockabilly, based on rock 'n' roll and rockabilly and the aim is to have a lot of fun on stage and then hope that transfers to the people on the floor.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

THE Brass Monkeys Duo will perform from 7pm. These musicians are versatile, playing everything from the 50s to today...with a touch of class.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss Brad Rodgers performing from 7-11pm. The Texas Hold'em poker will be on again tonight from 7pm (rego at 6pm). Big cash prizes and secret player jackpot, plus you can qualify for the $3000 regionals.

SATURDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DON'T miss Reverend Billy performing from 6pm. Billy finger-picks and stomps his way through the original early delta, ragtime, bluegrass, swamp, jazz and gospel blues. It will be a night not to forget.

Gympie RSL

TONIGHT is not a night to miss out on Junction Road performing from 7.30-11.30pm in the Main Lounge. Whether you like to dance or sit back and enjoy, the musicianship and vocal delivery of this professional group will delight you with music of old through to today. Performing at many venues along the east coast, this is a group not to be missed.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

RELAX and enjoy a nice cold beer as Cliff Top takes you into a relaxing Sunday afternoon at of music at the Mt Pleasant Hotel. Cliff Top will perform from 1pm.

