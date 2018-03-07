Entertainment around the Gympie region this weekend
FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
CROWD pleasers The Rock N Roll Boys will be playing classic '60s rock and roll that you can dance to, from 7.30-11.30pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
HEAD to the Mount to check out Krangy from 7-11pm. He'll be playing the classic pub rock you've come to expect from this great live venue.
The Queenslander
DJ CAIN will be on deck tonight and tomorrow night, playing all your favourite hits and requests from 9pm-late.
The Royal Hotel
SOLOIST Benny O will be playing his blend of acoustic music in the lounge from 9pm-late.
Tin Can Bay Country Club
MAKE sure you catch S.J. Hughes playing live from 7pm-late. This rock songwriter plays everything from U2 to John Denver.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
BAND Fine Line will be playing classic hits from 7.30-11.30pm on the main stage. Don't miss it!
Mt Pleasant Hotel
DON'T miss Richie Connors from 7-11pm. He'll be playing a toe-tapping blend of country rock and classic rock, sure to get the party started.
The Queenslander
DJ CAIN will have a handle on all the latest and greatest hits and classics. He's also taking requests from 9pm-late.
The Royal Hotel
DJ GLENNO will be in the Basin playing all the latest dance tracks from 10pm-2am.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
SOLOIST Luke Geiger with have your Sunday cruising from 1-5pm.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
RELAX in the gardens to the dulcet tones of Alice Benfer from midday to 4pm.