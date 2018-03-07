Entertainment around the Gympie region this weekend

SONGBIRD: Alice Benfer will play the Silky Oak Tea Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

CROWD pleasers The Rock N Roll Boys will be playing classic '60s rock and roll that you can dance to, from 7.30-11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

HEAD to the Mount to check out Krangy from 7-11pm. He'll be playing the classic pub rock you've come to expect from this great live venue.

The Queenslander

DJ CAIN will be on deck tonight and tomorrow night, playing all your favourite hits and requests from 9pm-late.

The Royal Hotel

SOLOIST Benny O will be playing his blend of acoustic music in the lounge from 9pm-late.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

MAKE sure you catch S.J. Hughes playing live from 7pm-late. This rock songwriter plays everything from U2 to John Denver.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

BAND Fine Line will be playing classic hits from 7.30-11.30pm on the main stage. Don't miss it!

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss Richie Connors from 7-11pm. He'll be playing a toe-tapping blend of country rock and classic rock, sure to get the party started.

The Queenslander

DJ CAIN will have a handle on all the latest and greatest hits and classics. He's also taking requests from 9pm-late.

The Royal Hotel

DJ GLENNO will be in the Basin playing all the latest dance tracks from 10pm-2am.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SOLOIST Luke Geiger with have your Sunday cruising from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

RELAX in the gardens to the dulcet tones of Alice Benfer from midday to 4pm.