Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

A NOOSA couple received the fright of their life when they discovered a slithery stowaway while out enjoying a day on their boat.

Lynn and Chris Kaye finally took their boat "Mision" on the water last Sunday after restrictions eased but were greeted by an uninvited plus-one.

The five-foot coastal carpet phyton was tangled in cargo netting where the life jackets were stored.

"We usually go out in the boast a couple of times a week," Ms Kaye said.

"We hadn't been out in a while because of the restriction and we would usually just head straight out to the river."

Ms Kaye said this particular day her husband decided to pull in near Noosa Lions Park to check a make a few checks on the motor.

"He asked me to pass him the a piece of wire and when I reached over I saw it (the snake) and oh, I nearly died!"

FRIGHT: Goetz von Schweinfurth (right) rescued this five-foot stowaway from the boat of Noosa's Lynn (middle) and Chris (left) Kaye.

The couple, who have lived in Noosa for more than 40 years, called local wildlife rescuer Goetz von Schweinfurth who careful untangled the snake.

"Goetz was so lovely and gentle with the snake," Ms Kay said.

The python was relocated released back into the bush.