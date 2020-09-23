Woman jailed for stealing sunglasses

A 40-year-old thief has been locked up after using her last chance of freedom to steal an expensive pair of sunglasses and skipping her court date.

A 40-year-old Redcliffe woman with an extensive criminal history has been sentenced to five months in jail after stealing sunglasses and failing to appear in court.

Kaysee Renea Walsh appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to public nuisance, stealing a $146 pair of sunglasses and failing to appear.

The stealing and fail to appear offence were both committed while Walsh was on parole - the stealing on July 13 and the fail to appear on September 17.

The court heard Walsh has a seven page criminal history, which started in 1998, including offences for breaching bail, failing to appear and stealing.

Kaysee Walsh was sentenced to five months jail after stealing a pair of sunnies and failing to appear in court. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Walsh started to cry when Magistrate Mark Bucknall said he intended to send her to jail as all other sentencing options, including parole and suspended sentences, had been exhausted.

"Not even being on parole can keep her compliant with coming to court or keeping her fingers off other people's property," Magistrate Bucknall said.

"Nothing has worked, enough is enough."

Duty Lawyer Kerala Drew told the court Walsh had taken steps recently to better herself including being off illegal drugs for the past nine weeks.

Ms Drew argued that jail would not have a positive impact on her client's mental health, especially as she would have to serve the first 14 days in isolation due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Magistrate Bucknall said it might make her "think twice" about not coming to court and "knocking-off" other people's belongings.

Walsh was arrested in the courtroom and taken to the watch house.

Magistrate Bucknall sentenced her to three months for the failing to appear charge and two months for the stealing offence - to be served cumulatively.

She was convicted but not further punished in relation to the public nuisance charge.

Walsh will be eligible for parole on October 7.

